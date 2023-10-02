10 great things to do in Northern Ireland this week
This is a great time of year to get out and about before the cold dark days of winter set in. Here are 10 exciting things to do in Northern Ireland this week – October 2-8.
- Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Banbridge, Co Down, throughout October. Immerse yourself in the fantastic world of the hit show created in official partnership with Warner Bros at the authentic filming location of Linen Mill Studios. See the costumes props, sets and weapons, and discover the artistry that designed the Seven Kingdoms. This interactive experience reveals the world of Westeros like never before, giving visitors of all ages the chance to walk through iconic sets of King’s Landing and Winterfell.
- Autumn Crafts, Banbridge, Co Down, October 6-7. Shop a wide range of handmade and bespoke gifts and crafts at the annual craft fair and treat yourself to something special. Relax and enjoy live music in the surroundings of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Sculpture Garden or indulge in something scrumptious from Quails at the Gallery. There’s plenty to keep the little ones amused with drop-in arts workshops.
- Navan Centre and Fort, Armagh, Co Armagh, October 3-8. Travel back in time to Emain Macha, the earliest capital of Ulster and the ancient seat of Kings. Explore the archaeology and history with an expert guide in this almost two-hour tour and find out more about the significant discoveries at the nearby sites of, Haughey’s Fort and the King’s Stables. Check website for availability.
- Fungal Foray, Belfast, October 7. Be one of the fun guys and come along to the Shaw’s Bridge carpark and join a local mycologist to have an autumn walk with a difference. Explore the amazing variety, shapes, and colours of fungi on a walk through the autumnal splendour of the Lagan Valley Regional Park.
- Lakelander Gravel Grinder, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, October 7. A tough, but fun, day in the saddle for all lovers of gravel cycling. Two challenges, Big Dog over 100 km and Little Dog over 50 km await riders. For the Big Dogs expect tough climbs, fast sweeping downhills and rolling countryside passing loughs, stunning vistas and even a few Games of Thrones filming locations.
- Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival, Bushmills, Co, October 6-8. An annual celebration of all the wonderful delights this charming village has to offer. There’ll be fantastic food demonstrations, entertainment, live music, and outdoor fun for children to enjoy. The weekend kicks off with a tour where you can taste the wonderful local produce, meet some of the artisan makers behind it, as well as learning about the culinary culture of Northern Ireland.
- Granda Bens Pumpkin Trail, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, throughout October. Come along to Todd’s Leap Activity Centre and get into the spirit of the season. See Granda Bens Ethical Zoo Trail as it’s transformed into a fun Halloween Hunt! Step across our Carrick-A-Todd Rope Bridge to see our decorated dinosaurs and travel back home to our Pumpkin Paradise and pick up to carve in the General Store! Lots of fun photo opportunities for all the family.
- The Big Brent Weekend, Comber, Co Down, October 7-8. Come along to Castle Espie Wetland Centre to celebrate the return of these noisy visitors to Strangford Lough. Around 25,000 light-bellied brent geese make the gruelling 3,000-mile journey from Arctic Canada to Strangford Lough. There’ll be family fun all weekend with a wildlife expert on hand, in the hide talks, free photography and craft workshops.
- Martin McCrossan City Tours, Derry-Londonderry, Co Derry / Londonderry. Join your guide as they take you around key locations in and around the only intact walled city in Ireland. Passionate in their storytelling, the guides mix humour and history while telling the story in a sensitive way. Learn more about the varied and poignant stories of the city - The Bloody Sunday story, the Apprentice Boys history, the traditions of the marching season, the famous murals and of course the walls themselves. Fully guided tour, which lasts approximately 1 hour. Check website for availability.
- This Month in Astronomy: Director’s Cut, Armagh, Co Armagh, October 6. A great way to keep up with the cutting edge on all things celestial. Join the Director of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Professor Michael Burton, for a live show where he discusses the latest in astronomy. Each show will also feature a Q&A, so bring along your questions to ask the director.