10 things to do in Northern Ireland
Here are ten exciting things to do February 26 to March 3.
- Bespoke Wedding Ring Jewellery Making Workshop, Holywood, County Down, March 1. Come and spend some precious time with your betrothed ahead of the big day and make a handcrafted wearable wedding memory together. Just 10 minutes from Belfast city centre, this creative experience is one you won’t forget. During this three to four hour workshop, NI Silver’s goldsmith Ruth, will take you through every stage of filing, soldering and hammering your bespoke creation. Price will be based on materials.
- Feel Good Festival, Portaferry, County Down, March to 3. This festival kicks off by bathing the Grade A listed architecture of the portico in the soft glow of candles as Ruth McGinley performs ‘Piano Peace’, a compilation of beautiful soothing sounds from composers Sakamoto and Einaudi. On Saturday, Christian Forshaw celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the Sanctuary album, an exquisite exploration of sacred music, blending saxophone, organ and choral voices with original composition. As well as the music and laser lit gigs, there are sound healing experiences and a print workshop all aimed at making you feel good!
- Game of Thrones Studio Tour®, Banbridge, County Down, February 26, 29-March 3. Journey behind the cameras and discover the secrets that made HBO’s Game of Thrones® the world’s most successful TV series. This immersive tour takes you to the heart of Westeros, captivating families, fans and filmmaking enthusiasts of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to get up close and personal with iconic costumes, props and sets. A great day out.
- Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast, County Antrim, February 28-March 3. Explore Northern Ireland’s only Victorian-era prison seven days a week. Since opening its doors in 1846, ‘The Crum’, as it’s ’affectionately’ known, has housed more than a quarter of a million prisoners. As part of this self-guided tour you’ll learn about some famous inmates and experience first-hand what being locked up in a chilly 12-by-7-foot cell was really like. Guided tours are available on weekends. Book online.
- Clare Glen Woodland, Tandragee, County Armagh. This delightful woodland runs along the banks of the River Cusher. There are lots of native trees with hazel, oak and ash in abundance, and underfoot the bluebells and wild garlic are preparing to bloom. A lovely place to wander and escape in nature.
- Crindle Bespoke, Limavady, County Londonderry. Your horseback adventure begins with a warm welcome at this family run stable. Whether you're a seasoned rider or a first timer, the stable’s guides ensure a comfortable experience with friendly horses. You can ride along pristine beaches, through picturesque countryside, or within a private estate. Elevate your experience with bespoke additions such as romantic bohemian picnics, wild dining and afternoon tea. Check website for details.
- The Carleton Trail, Clogher, County Tyrone. This thirty-mile trail loops through the lush landscape of Clogher Valley. You will pass the childhood cottage of the largely forgotten Victorian novelist William Carleton, after whom the trail is named. In his day he was described by Yeats as “the greatest novelist of Ireland”. On your travels you will encounter rolling hills, quiet streams and panoramic vistas, as well as a marvellous glimpse into the region’s rich history and heritage.
- Coastal SUP and Snorkel Tour, Portrush, County Antrim, February 28-March 3. Join Freedive Northern Ireland for a wonderful and exhilarating experience which will give you a completely different perspective on the beauty of the Northern Ireland Coastline. You can go on a combined paddleboard and snorkelling tour or opt to do either. The choice is yours! Adventure along the limestone cliffs and caves of Whiterocks and learn the area’s history, legends and stories as you pass above shipwrecks and around reefs. Weather dependent. Check website for details.
- Benaughlin, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh. Just to the east of Cuilagh Mountain lies Benaughlin or Bin Mountain, as it’s known to locals. While the terrain is tricky in parts, you will be more than rewarded by the views from the top. Take in the surrounding views of Upper Lough Erne and the low hill of Knockinny to the east, and the wind farm on Slieve Rushen to the southeast. To the west lies Cuilcagh Mountain and to the north is Lower Lough MacNean with Belmore Mountain beyond. A great way the blow away the cobwebs this spring.
- Sea Wrack, The Playhouse County Londonderry, March 2. In partnership with Northern Ireland Opera, you will explore the work of composers and new arrangements of songs from across the island of Ireland including pieces by William Balfe, Hamilton Harty and William Wallace. Listen to spectacular arrangements preformed by soprano Susie Gibbons, mezzo Jenny Bourke, tenor Michael Bell and baritone Seamus Brady, along with pianist Frasier Hickland.
For more information on what's on or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/