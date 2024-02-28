10 things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast Children's Festival, Belfast, County Antrim, March 8-10. As part of this year’s circus themed festival, more than 100 events and performances are taking place in venues including The Lyric, The MAC and the Crescent Arts Centre. This is not just for the young but the young at heart. There will be local, national and international performances and events to entertain, surprise and delight all who attend.

Kinbane Castle, Ballycastle, County Antrim. While there’s not much left of this historic monument, it offers spectacular views of Rathlin Island and Dunagregor Iron Age fort. Resting on headland between Ballycastle and Ballintoy, the path up to the castle is narrow and stepped. The name translates as white head and refers to the white limestone on which the ruins stand. A very atmospheric spot.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea, Ballynahinch, County Down, March 9. Treat your mum to a delicious afternoon tea in the elegant Montalto House. Feel like a Georgian guest in the exquisite drawing room, as you enjoy a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, miniature pastries and sweet treats, all accompanied by loose leaf tea or freshly brewed coffee. There will also be some live music as a special backdrop to what promises to be a delightful experience.

Spring Spectacular at Hillsborough Castle.

Spring Spectacular, Hillsborough Castle, County Down, March 9-10. See the gardens of Northern Ireland’s royal residence turn to gold and be dazzled by over half a million daffodils in bloom. This really is a beautiful sight to behold and trumpets the arrival of spring. Wander with friends and enjoy some delicious homemade refreshments in the café afterwards.

World Book Day Storytelling Sessions - Mount Stewart, Newtownards, County Down, March 9. Celebrate World Book Day with interactive storytelling sessions and a story inspired trail around the lake. Embark on an unforgettable journey where parents and children alike become part of the story and are surrounded by the magic of sound, fun, and laughter. Author Tessa Ann invites you to dive into the heart of her whimsical world, meeting the incredible instrument characters that come to life in her brand-new book, Magical Sounds. This event is perfect for families with children aged 5-11, but younger children are welcome too.

Home of St Patrick Festival, Armagh, County Armagh. March 10. Armagh's Home of St Patrick Festival returns with an exciting programme of music, art, theatre, film and dance. Reflect on the legacy of St Patrick and have fun celebrating his influence on history and culture. As the ‘Home of St Patrick’, Armagh is the place where St Patrick began his mission. Don’t miss the vigil walk which takes place between the city’s two St Patrick's Cathedrals! The perfect day out for friends and family.

Todds Leap Activity Centre, Ballygawley, County Tyrone. Let the adventure begin! With over 20 action packed activities available including off road driving, a 500m zip line, a giant swing, a free fall drop zone, paintballing, splat master, woodland trails, archery and a climbing wall, there is no shortage of fun to be had. The perfect destination for any adventure seeker.

Phil Coulter and Guests, St Columb’s Cathedral, County Derry, March 9. St Columb's School of Music welcomes the return of its very own musical talent, Phil Coulter. Returning to the town he loves so well, this is a follow up to his ‘Phil Coulter at Eighty’ national tour of 2023. One of the city’s most famous sons, he will join some special guests to play and share his stories, and memories, from his 55 years at the top of the music game.

Castle Caldwell Forest Park, County Fermanagh. Explore this lovely old broadleaved forest full of ash, beech, holy and oak on the northern shores of Lower Lough Erne. Castle Caldwell is an outstanding site, for not only its peninsular position on the rugged shoreline but also for the unrivalled views of the remnants of the castle estate itself. There’s plenty of car parking with three walking trails to choose from. The Beech Wood Walk takes you along the peninsula shore, with views towards Boa Island before the path drifts into forest.

Lavery On Location, Belfast, County Antrim. Don’t miss the chance to see more than 70 pieces of art by Belfast born Sir John Lavery on display at the Ulster Museum. This homecoming follows a successful run at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin. Born in North Queen Street, Lavery had a deep regard for his native city, gifting 34 of his paintings to what is now the Ulster Museum in 1929. Here, you can see highlights of the people and places he encountered during a life filled with travel. View landscapes from as far afield as Morocco and Palm Springs to Lough Derg in County Donegal.