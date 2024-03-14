10 things to do in Northern Ireland
Here are ten exciting things to do 18-24 March
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Easter Table Centrepiece Workshop, Portadown, County Armagh, 20 March. Visit the Bramley Barn nestled in the heart of Long Meadow Farm’s orchard and create the focal point of your Easter celebrations. The fabulous Kay Casey will guide you through the art of crafting a beautiful arrangement using seasonal blooms and vibrant colours to capture the essence of spring. Unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the joys of Easter and leave with a masterpiece you’ll be proud to display on your table.
- Easter Land of Fairies at Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 23 March - 5 April. Don’t miss this enchanting Easter themed outdoor fairy trail that begins at Greenwood gate. Enter the unique fairy sanctuary in the ancient wood of the Cladagh Glen and discover the mythical creatures and fairy families that live within this wonderfully diverse woodland. Each child will receive a Land of Fairies activity booklet containing a fairy trail map and an Easter activity sheet to complete.
- Beer & Cheese Night, Ballynahinch, County Down, 21 March. This experience combines the finest craft beers with exquisite local cheeses, all set in the charming ambiance of Kinedale Donkeys' Barn. Indulge your taste buds with a curated selection of craft beers from Modest Beer, paired perfectly with delectable cheeses from local producers, sourced from the Indie Fude deli. Throughout the evening, beer experts will guide you through a tasting journey of five exceptional beers, unraveling the brewing process and the unique characteristics that make each one special.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Rowallane Garden, Saintfield, County Down, 23 March -7 April. Treat the whole family to a world of adventure on an Easter trail at Rowallane Garden! Make your way along the trail and enjoy nature-inspired activities, solve puzzles, create art and explore the beautiful blooms and blossoms in one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful gardens. Your little ones will receive an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and a dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg. A great day out for the whole family.
- The Siege Museum, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, throughout March. Visit the Siege Museum and Exhibition and learn the history of the Siege of Londonderry and of the associated clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry~Londonderry. Explore artefacts on display along with videos and interactive media. Visitors will also have the added attraction of being able to view one of the meeting rooms used by the 'Loyal Orders'.
- Eggsciting Easter Egg Trail, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 23 March- 6 April. Do you think you can find all the eggs at Enniskillen Castle? Come down and take part in this Eggciting Easter Hunt Trail, where the resident hen has been busy laying special eggs all around the museum displays! Find all the eggs in the museum and claim your prize.
- Glenpark Estate & Open Farm, Gortin, County Tyrone, throughout March. Take a walk through history as you explore the beautiful grounds of Glenpark Estate. Visit the replica historic buildings and meet the rare breeds in the open farm. Finish off your day with a trip to the farm shop or children's play area, before visiting the bar and restaurant on site for a bite to eat.
- Spring Forage in the Forest, Belfast, County Antrim, 23 March. Visit Lagan Valley Regional Park Visitor Centre and explore the edible delights of the woodland. Designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this 4,200 acre park is rich in natural features, biodiversity and a range of historically important sites. After exploring your surroundings, indulge in some well deserved refreshments on the nearby barge.
- The Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt, Royal Hillsborough, County Down, 23 March- 7 April. Don’t miss the enchanting Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt this Easter season, as the Lindt Gold Bunny hops over to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens for the very first time! As you explore the 100 acres, be on the lookout for elusive Lindt Gold Bunny statues peeking out from half a million colourful blooms as part of the Spring Spectacular. Hidden amongst the charming Lindt Gold Bunny are letters that hold the key to a secret question. Think you’ve cracked the clue? Your quest will be rewarded with a delicious Lindt chocolate treat!
- Sperrins Walking - Fermanagh & Omagh, Gortin, County Tyrone, 23-24 March. Get your walking boots ready for the Sperrins Walking Festival, taking place across the Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB). This programme, developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts Far and Wild, is designed to help walkers of all abilities enjoy this beautiful landscape. There are a range of guided walks available, from leisurely strolls to more demanding longer walks, the choice is yours!
For more information on what’s on, or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/