10 things to do in Northern Ireland

The Great Dragon Easter Egg Hunt, Armagh, County Armagh, March 30 - April 2. Embark on an epic Easter adventure and join The Great Dragon Egg Hunt! Drippy the Dragon is on a daring quest to retrieve the five stolen dragon eggs from the cunning Queen Evilana. With storytelling, song, craft and a magical dragon egg hunt, there is plenty to keep your little dragons out of mischief! Immerse yourself in this enchanting tale, before making your own dragon themed craft - the perfect memento of your legendary adventure! Then unleash your inner explorer as you follow clues to find the hidden dragon eggs, adding an extra layer of mystery and magic to your Easter festivities!

Get 'FIT' for Pollinators, Belfast, County Antrim, March 27. Become a ‘citizen scientist’ for pollinators! Join Buglife and Lagan Valley Regional Park on the Barge for a presentation to learn how to identify pollinator groups and wildflowers. Find out how you can carry out your own FIT (Flower-Insect Timed) Counts for the UK Pollinator Monitoring Scheme. A practical session will follow at the wildflower meadows nearby in Clement Wilson Park.

Birdwatch Morning, Comber, County Down, March 27. Take a closer look at the wonderful variety of birds across the WWT Castle Espie wetland reserve. Everyone is welcome - no prior birdwatching knowledge required. Come along and speak to wildlife experts, you might even spot something new! Normal admission charges apply, WWT members are free of charge. All tickets must be pre-booked and paid for in advance of the event.

Easter at Ulster Folk Museum, County Antrim.

Easter at Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood, County Antrim, March 31 - April 5.Discover the origins of the Easter egg, have a go at an Easter themed craft and meet the talented makers as they demonstrate heritage skills - including Easter card making in the Print Shop. Listen to the talented musicians playing on site, take part in traditional games from years gone by and try some tasty food samples. Don’t miss the egg rolling at the bleach green on Easter Monday, (1st April)!

Full Moon Paddle, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, March 25. Enjoy a tranquil evening paddle on Upper Lough Erne and experience the natural spectacle of the sunset and the serenity of paddling under the full moon. Please note that this event is weather dependent. Dress warm, with waterproofs and wellies. You will need to arrive 15 minutes prior to your start time to be fitted with a buoyancy aid.

Coast and Country Food Tour, Coleraine, County Derry, March 30. Experience the exceptional foodie culture of the Causeway Coast on this five-stop tour. Sample delicious local produce as you learm about the area’s heritage and culinary culture. Meet the makers behind the tasty treats at one of the local artisan markets, visit an exceptional farm and savour the world-famous Bushmills Whiskey, distilled in the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world.

The Jungle's Easter Trail, Magherafelt, County Derry, March 29 - April 2. Find your way through this Easter trail by following clues and solving puzzles along the enchanted forest trail. On your journey, you will be greeted and entertained by a selection of brand new characters before you come face-to-face with the Easter Bunny, who will hand out Easter Eggs to everyone! And, after the trail why not join the all singing, all dancing stage cast for a musical medley of well loved classics at the Sing Along Stage Show.

Coast and County Food Tour, County Derry.

The Ritual Landscapes of West Tyrone, Omagh, County Tyrone, check website for availability. Explore ancient ritual sites and wetland habitats with a landscape guide, paleoecologist and enthralling storyteller. Join Martin from Foyle Trails on a fascinating and humorous exploration of places that were sacred in the Bronze and Iron Ages. Explore a range of sites from giant`s graves and stone rows, to quaking bogs and other places of powerful magic, in a mysterious part of Northern Ireland.

Thursday Movie Nights at The Bushmills Inn, Bushmills, County Antrim, March 28. Enjoy a small, intimate screening of the latest blockbuster, “Anyone But You” in the exclusive surroundings of the boutique cinema at The Bushmills Inn. You can indulge in a delicious two-course meal from the Cinema Supper Menu before watching the movie at 8pm. The ultimate date night treat!

Causeway Speciality Market, Coleraine, County Derry, March 30. Visit the largest regular outdoor market in Northern Ireland! Whether you are seeking out a unique gift or a treat for yourself, the traders at the Causeway Market provide a superb selection of quality crafts including handmade jewellery, textiles, ceramics, framed photography, scented candles and soaps, painted glassware and polished wood-turned products. Take time to visit the array of food stalls with many award-winning artisan products.