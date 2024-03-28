10 things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The LEGO® Vehicle Construction Derby, Belfast, County Antrim, 1-7 April. This Easter, get ready, get set and go to W5's new LEGO® event. Put your designing, building and racing skills to the test with this action-packed event! Create a race car of your own design and build a vehicle capable of taking on obstacles, hazards and other competitors on W5's whacky Easter Construction Derby racetrack. There’s a huge range of LEGO bricks and wheels to choose from, so unleash your imagination and create some really epic car designs. Don’t miss the chance to win awesome prizes by finishing fastest each day or even the fastest across the entire event!

Easter Steam at Whitehead Railway Museum, Whitehead, County Antrim, 1 April. Celebrate Easter and take a journey on a steam train! Enjoy a short steam train ride at the Whitehead Excursion Station and admission to the 5-gallery museum. Step onboard the 105 year-old locomotive No.3BG "Guinness" and travel, by carriage, to a bygone era. When you ‘arrive’ a volunteer will give you a site map and a treasure hunt to follow. Can you find all of the eggs and perhaps the Easter Bunny? Will the Easter Bunny have something for you if you do? He sure will!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Fair at Montalto, Ballynahinch, County Down, 1-2 April. Enjoy a vibrant spring market in The Carriage Rooms and view beautiful, handcrafted items from local exhibitors. You can find everything from handmade jewellery and soaps to homeware and unique gifts. During the day, there will be children's activities, including an exciting train ride, bouncy castles and free face-painting. Make sure to keep an eye out for the misbehaving puppet!

Easter Fair at Montalto, County Down.

A Stone's Throw Away - Guided Walk, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 3 April. On this leisurely guided walk led by Killykeeghan expert, Ian Sturdee, you’ll learn about the folklore and history of Killykeeghan Nature Reserve and discover the geology of the limestone landscape, its rocks, rivers and mountains. Just a stone’s throw away from the popular Marble Arch Caves and Fermanagh’s most iconic natural feature, Cuilcagh Mountain, Killykeeghan Nature Reserve provides visitors with panoramic views of the surrounding area.

AE George Russell Festival 2024, Lurgan, County Armagh, 4-7 April. Visit the annual AE George Russell Festival of literature, art, history, myth, music, and of course, fun! Listen in on expert talks and panels, join bus and walking tours, and explore lots of poetry, song music and art. This festival is perfect for the whole family and features a wide range of events catering to all ages and interests. Don’t miss the cross-community festival parade at the Lurgan Town Centre, where everyone is welcome to take part.

Step into Spring Ramble at the Giant's Causeway, Bushmills, County Antrim, 5 April. Join Nature Engagement Officer, Dr Cliff Henry, for a Step into Spring Sunset Ramble, along the breath-taking Causeway cliffs! Watch the fulmars returning to their nests for the evening and keep an ear out for some skylarks performing their last melodious song of the day. On the return journey, you will smell the swathes of gorse in bloom and admire the early wildflowers on the cliff slopes. Weather permitting, you’ll have the perfect view of the sun setting over Donegal with the world-famous Causeway stones in the foreground. Just to top it all off, you will also have the chance to do some bat detecting as you return to the visitor centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon Tea in The Echlinville Stillhouse, Kircubbin, County Down, 6 April. Take a tour of the farm distillery where your tour guide will give you a unique insight into the story behind the whiskey, gin, poitín and vodka they create. Then return to the stunning Stillhouse to indulge in a delightful selection of the finest savoury and sweet treats accompanied by award-winning spirits. Complete your experience with a visit to the distillery shop and a stroll through the Echlinville Estate on the walking trails. A delectable day out for any spirits enthusiast, celebrating the sights, smells and tastes of Echlinville and the Ards Peninsula.

Roe Valley Speciality Market, Limavady, County Derry, 6 April. Visit the Speciality Market day at Drumceatt Square and explore the range of local fresh food, quirky handmade crafts, fine art, and speciality products. This lovely central outdoor space is next to the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in the centre of Limavady town – right next to the main pedestrianised shopping area. This small, friendly outdoor market features speciality food, art and handmade craft. The market is free to enter and is dog friendly provided they are on a lead.

Davagh Forest Trails, Cookstown, County Tyrone. Located approximately six miles north west of Cookstown, in the heart of the Sperrin Mountains, Davagh Forest offers gentle mountain biking and walking trails as well as an impressive 16km red trail with some rock slab drops you will never forget! Trailhead facilities include changing facilities, bike hire, car parking, a pinic area and bathrooms. There is also a skills park and pump track!

Ballycastle Artisan Market - Easter Monday, Ballycastle, County Antrim, 1 April. Visit the award winning, Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, and experience a unique artisan market in and around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland. This is a true community market with an emphasis on good food, local produce, and handmade merchandise, crafted with love by dedicated artisans. This is the perfect destination for anyone searching for an authenic experience.