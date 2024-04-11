10 things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1. Ballymoney Spring Fair, Ballymoney, County Antrim, 19-20 April. Enjoy free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival colour at the Ballymoney Spring Fair. Look out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of the best artisan produce in the area. Animal lovers can visit the free petting farm at Seymour Street car park where attractions include a variety of interesting animals and creatures. Take the opportunity for a close encounter with a range of birds of prey with a fun falconry experience.

2. The Cloughmore Experience, Rostrevor, County Down, 20 April. Prepare to marvel at the epic views of the Mourne Mountains and the fascinating insights of local adventurer and guide, Peter Rafferty, on a guided walk/hike through a visually stunning landscape. On this winding adventure that follows the Glen Stream, hear the sound of bubbling water while embracing the wonders of nature. Along the way, nibble on edible wild plants as you share the great outdoors with native birds and wildlife.

3. Dusk Chorus, Belvoir Park Forest, Belfast, County Antrim, 20 April. Finish your busy day with the beautiful evensong of a variety of local birds! This is the perfect way to relax and unwind as you reconnect with nature and enjoy a twilight walk through the stunning Belvoir Park Forest. Make sure you bring a torch and wear warm clothes and good footwear.

Cranfield Alpaca Beach Treks, County Down

4. Dino Dig - Fossil Fun at Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 21 April. Have a roaring good time at this dinosaur-themed messy play event where children can explore the prehistoric world through a variety of messy activities and sensory experiences. From excavating fossils to creating volcanic eruptions, this event promises to ignite imaginations and spark curiosity. Get ready to stomp, squish and explore your way through the Jurassic period with these engaging and interactive messy play activities.

5. Afternoon Tea in Montalto House, Ballynahinch, County Down, 21 April. Feel like a Georgian guest at Montalto House whilst enjoying an elegant traditional afternoon tea. Taste a selection of delicate finger sandwiches accompanied by freshly baked scones and a variety of handcrafted miniature pastries and sweet treats. Learn about the rich history of Montalto on a guided tour and explore the grandeur of the 18th century Georgian mansion along with its wonderful collection of original art and antiques.

6. The Lost Boy - Street Scenes and Soldiers' Tales, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, 20 April. Northern Ireland Opera presents a staged performance of songs at The Playhouse, by Banbridge actor and musician, Conor Quinn. 'The Lost Boy' explores a young man's journey into adulthood with themes of hope, loss of youth, and songs inspired by unrest and war. This spine-tingling, thought-provoking performance features work from both cabaret and musical theatre.

7. Cranfield Alpaca Beach Treks, Kilkeel, County Down, throughout April. Meet a friendly alpaca and take them for a leisurely stroll down country lanes, enjoying the stunning views as you head down to a beautiful, golden beach. Join the alpacas for some unforgettable fun in the sand! This beach trek lasts roughly 90 minutes and includes light refreshments.

The Cloughmore Experience, County Down

8. Orchard/Cider Experience and Cooking Demo at Lough Meadow Farm, Portadown, County Armagh, 20 April. Enjoy a fully immersive orchard/cider experience in the company of the McKeever family. You’ll learn about the production process for their award-winning products including their Apple Cider Vinegar. Relax in their new glass fronted Bramley Barn and enjoy a hot cuppa and some freshly made granny’s traditional griddle soda bread accompanied by a selection of cheese and chutneys.

9. Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, County Tyrone, throughout April. Journey back in time at the Ulster American Folk Park. Discover what life was like in rural Ulster and hop on board a full-scale emigrant ship and experience the cramped quarters many endured on their dangerous journey to America. Don’t miss the traditional craft demonstrations by the talented costumed guide!

10. Scarva Summer Band Concerts, Scarva, County Down, 21 April. What better way to spend a peaceful afternoon than relishing the relaxing music set amongst the award winning floral displays and watching the world go by under a sunny Scarva sky. Visit the fabulously floral Scarva village and enjoy a varied programme of summer band concerts adjacent to the Victorian style band stand.