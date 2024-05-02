10 things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

1. May Day, Holywood, County Down, 6 May. Also known as 'Bealtaine', May Day is one of the most important days in the Celtic calendar and marks the returning of light. Come along to May Day at the Ulster Folk Museum and enjoy a day full of traditions, superstitions and tales of mischievous fairies. Visit the exhibition houses adorned with yellow flowers to fend off the fairies, tie a ribbon on the fairy tree for luck and listen to folklore tales. Watch craft demonstrations from talented makers, listen to traditional music and get hands-on with Bealtaine activities that the entire family can enjoy.

2. Wild & Fired BBQ School, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, 11 May. Don’t miss an unforgettable culinary adventure at LO & SLO's Wild & Fired BBQ School. The BBQ experts will help you master the brilliant basics of a delicious wood-fired meal in the historic walled garden in Brook Hall estate. You will smell, feel, and touch the responsibly sourced fuel used in the cooking process including historic hardwood oak from Brook Hall estate. This hands-on experience includes a bonus bespoke tour of the enchanting private estate and gardens of Brook Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3. Alpaca-Palooza & Donkey Delight at Castle Ward, Strangford, County Down, 6 May. Now's your chance to get up close and personal with these marvellous creatures from Strangford Bay Alpacas & Learning in Harmony with Donkeys. The Alpacas and donkeys will be present at Castle Ward from 12noon - 3pm. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

Belfast Punk Music Walking Tour, County Antrim

4. One Deep Breath - Meditation Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 12 May. This mindfulness session is designed to promote relaxation, clarity, and inner peace. Nestled beneath the ancient landscape, the Marble Arch show cave provides the perfect setting for a rejuvenating and introspective journey. Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of underground rivers, winding passages and delicate cave formations, you’ll have the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with your inner self in a truly extraordinary place.

5. Bramley Apple Baking & Orchard Visit, Dungannon, County Tyrone, 11 May. Visit Rose's Orchard for a bespoke tour with the Mackle Family who own and live on the orchard grounds. You'll get the chance to chat with the owners' Des and Michelle and get the inside knowledge about the apples, the family business, the history and heritage. After the tour you'll make your way over to the cookery school, where you will don your aprons, get baking and learn the secrets of traditional Irish baking using the Bramley apples. After tea, coffee and scones fresh from the oven the class will begin with a demonstration of the recipes.

6. Mrs Maker's Mucky Ducks, Comber, County Down, 6 May. Let your little ones imagination run free in mucky ducky land! Using the beautiful setting and wildlife at WWT Castle Espie as their inspiration, children will create a fabulous rubber ducky keepsake under the guidance of local artist Kerrie, aka Mrs Maker. As the ducks dry, the children will then build up their ducky's personalised packaging, to ensure their ducky is ready for its adventures around WWT Castle Espie. Open to all levels of crafters and suitable for primary school aged children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Belfast Punk Music Walking Tour, Belfast, County Antrim, 11 May. Explore the story of punk music in Belfast on this walking tour, with a specialist guide who has loved punk music since the ‘70s. On the walk you will explore legendary sites in Belfast’s punk story, as told in the film 'Good Vibrations' about ‘the Godfather of Belfast punk’ Terri Hooley, his record shop and label. You will also visit the city’s music hub, the Oh Yeah Music Centre, for a guided tour of its fascinating punk memorabilia and artefacts. Your guide will paint a picture of a night out in Hill Street back in 1979, sharing their own stories of punk gigs back then - as well as introducing you to a few of the excellent punk bands performing today.

Bramley Apple Baking & Orchard Visit, County Tyrone

8. The North West 200, Coleraine, County Londonderry, 6-11 May. Watch the world’s top road racers on the superfast 8.9-mile circuit that links the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine. Hitting top speeds of over 200mph, racers like Michael Dunlop, Glenn Irwin, Peter Hickman, Davy Todd, Dean Harrison and more thrill the 100,000+ fans who come to enjoy the weeklong festival of speed. The North West 200 is a must-see event for everyone, confirmed petrol heads and new recruits alike!

9. Unearthing Macha, Armagh, County Armagh, throughout May. Follow in the footsteps of a legendary figure from Northern Ireland’s past. Over three spellbinding hours, your talented guide, Donna, will lead you through a unique blend of history and legend built around Macha, a mythological hero that appears throughout Irish mythology. Taking in three locations on the Hill of Armagh – The Crypt of St Patrick’s Cathedral, No 5 Vicar’s Hill and the 250-year-old Armagh Robinson Library – you’ll be captivated by the story of this Celtic Goddess.

10. Back to the Stone Age - Guided Trail and Workshop, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh, 12 May. This guided walk will take you through Killykeegan Nature Reserve with Cuilcagh Mountain providing a stunning backdrop. As you walk through the rich limestone grassland you will uncover an abundance of archaeological features that show the true history of the area. Your guide, Adam, will help bring this ancient world to life as he shows you evidence of the earliest inhabitants of this area who arrived during the Late Stone Age (Neolithic Period) and takes you on a fascinating journey through history.