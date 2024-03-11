10 things to do in Northern Ireland from March 11-17

4.Stargazing Evening, Armagh, County Armagh, 15 March. Join Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for the last evening in their series of stargazing evenings that are out of this world! This session will feature a talented team of experts to help you navigate the night sky using your telescopes (weather dependent). You will also get a chance to see a dome show in the digital theatre and listen to guest speaker Paul Evans (President of the Irish Astronomical Association).