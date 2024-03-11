10 things to do in Northern Ireland from March 11-17
Here are ten exciting things to do in Northern Ireland during the week of March 11-17.
- Fairy Lore & The Glens - Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival, Cushendun, County Antrim, 15 March. Take in the fresh Spring air with this moderate looped walk on the steep tracks of Ronan's Way. Part of a series of walks for the annual festival, the trails showcase the environmental and human heritage of the Glens of Antrim. This 6K walk is suitable for anyone with a good general fitness (£10).
- St. Patrick's Day Céilí, Belfast, County Antrim, 17 March.This green themed céilí on St. Patrick's Day is for everyone, whether you're a total newcomer to Irish dancing, or an experienced feisanna champion! Hosted by SBIDA at the Europa Hotel, this event promises huge levels of fun for all attendees. Listen to live tradtional Irish music, watch talented Irish dancers and join in on group dances. There will also be a special performance by the SBIDA dancers and a roving professional photographer to capture everyone in all their glory.
- St. Patrick's Day Parade, Downpatrick, County Down, 17 March. Led by St. Patrick himself, this parade offers a feast for eyes and ears as swirling dancers, community floats and costumed characters entertain the crowds. Enjoy festive live music and dance, a Ceili and Artisan Market and lots of children's activities. Don’t miss the face painters, kite making workshops, arts and crafts by Makes and Bakes, Clayrazy clay modelling, a chance to have a go at the climbing wall and much more. A fun day for all the family to enjoy!
4.Stargazing Evening, Armagh, County Armagh, 15 March. Join Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for the last evening in their series of stargazing evenings that are out of this world! This session will feature a talented team of experts to help you navigate the night sky using your telescopes (weather dependent). You will also get a chance to see a dome show in the digital theatre and listen to guest speaker Paul Evans (President of the Irish Astronomical Association).
- Coracle Building Workshop with Valkyrie Craft, Castlerock, County Londonderry, 16 March. Enjoy a full day introduction to the universal and ancient art of skin-on-frame boat building. John from Valkyrie Craft will guide you through the process of building the most simple of traditional watercraft, starting with the materials and tools, and finishing with a functional small boat. Learn about the nature and characteristics of wood for bending, appropriate timbers to use, the various materials used in different places and times, how to care for your finished product and most importantly, how to paddle it!
- Clogherny Wedge Tomb, Plumbridge, County Tyrone. This well preserved and unusual monument is in an extensive area of blanket peat near the Butterlope Glen, just four miles north of Plumbridge. The wedge tomb is surrounded by an elegant stone circle of eleven tall schist stones. Wedge tombs are generally considered to span the late Neolithic and early Bronze Ages and this site may have been built around 2000BC. Travel back in time and visit this scheduled historic monument.
- St. Patrick's Day Parade, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 16-17 March. Visit Northern Ireland's only island town for a unique St. Patrick’s weekend celebration. There are a variety of events on St. Patrick’s Day eve, including a viking walking tour, storytelling, a colouring in competition and a community park run. On Sunday, celebrate with face painting, balloon modelling and bouncy castles, mingle with walkabouts or get snapped with some of the some of the hairiest folklore heroes on four legs. This weekend is packed with fun for everyone!
- Spring Carnival 2024, Derry~ Londonderry, County Londonderry, 17 March. Celebrate the arrival of Spring in all its colourful splendour with a magical programme of music, dance, food and folklore this St. Patrick's Day.Immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Derry~ Londonderry’s renowned music scene, featuring a lineup of exceptionally talented local musicians. From soulful ballads to foot-stomping jigs, experience the diverse musical tapestry that defines Derry~ Londonderry. Discover the magic of Irish-inspired culinary delights from some of the finest Legenderry traders including Lo&Slo, Doherty’s Meats, La Tia Juanas, and Offing Coffee. This is not one to miss!
- Davagh Night Walks, Davagh Forest, County Tyrone, 16 March. Join this special night time walk and talk, under the darkest of skies with Davagh Nightwalks. Your adventure will begin at Ceoldán the Davagh Giant, where you will stroll through the forest breathing in all the sounds and sights nature has to offer. This gentle walk consists of forest terrain and a boardwalk leading to the ancient Beaghmore Stone Circles. After you finish your exploring, enjoy a seasonal supper made by a local chef and baker from County Tyrone at the OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory. This experience includes hand warmers, torches and supper.
- St. Patrick's Day at the Giant's Causeway, Bushmills, County Antrim,17 March. Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Giant's Causeway celebrating St. Patrick in the land of legends. Don’t miss the chance to take part in the Leprechaun Trail and find the clues hidden at the secret doors on route to the world-famous stones, in the hope of finding a pot of gold. After your adventure, enjoy cookie decorating and get your face painted beside the sea for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration!
For more information on what’s on, or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/