1st Hillsborough Explorer Scouts to walk for WaterAid

Join Hillsborough Explorer Scouts as they embark on a meaningful journey to support WaterAid. On April 27, 2024, at 2 pm starting at the Scout Hall, Scouts will undertake a 3.2 mile walk through the picturesque village of Hillsborough ending in Hillsborough Forest, symbolically carrying water on the return journey to raise awareness for those without access to clean water.
By Joanne KellyContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
The event, spearheaded by Hillsborough Explorer Scouts, will see other scout sections from Hillsborough also take part, each bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to the event. The collective effort aims not only to raise funds but also to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the transformative impact that access to clean water can have on communities.

The walk will be inaugurated by the esteemed Lord Mayor of Lisburn, who will signal the start of this charitable event. Community members are warmly invited to walk alongside the Scouts, demonstrating solidarity and support for the vital cause championed by WaterAid.

This event is not just a walk; it’s a step towards change. Every stride taken and every drop of water carried echoes the commitment of the Hillsborough Explorer Scouts to making a difference. Your participation can help turn the tide in the global water crisis.

Hillsborough Explorers with Anna from WaterAidHillsborough Explorers with Anna from WaterAid
If any businesses would like to sponsor our event with a cash donation or provide refreshments for the participants, please get in touch. Your support can make a difference! Please get in contact with Joanne, an Explorer Scout Leader; [email protected]

