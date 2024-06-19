A festival of oral history for the North-West

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oral History Network of Ireland (OHNI) is inviting anyone interested in oral history, oral heritage or folklore to join them for a festival of oral history in Londonderry on Friday and Saturday, 21-22 June.

Oral history is a powerful way to capture the stories of individuals, families, communities and organisations, and preserve them for future generations. Whether you are interested in developing an oral history project, have already interviewed people locally and want to improve your skills, or simply want to learn more, there will be something of interest to all at the upcoming festival.

On Friday morning there are three events to choose from:

A free networking event open to anyone across the north-west interested in oral history at 10am in the Guildhall.

Dr Amy Tooth Murphy, Senior Lecturer in Oral History at Royal Holloway, University of London

An Oral History Basics Workshop at 10am on the Magee Campus (€25 per person).

An Oral History for Graduate Students and Early Career Researchers at 10am on the Magee Campus (€25 per person).

These will be followed by the annual conference of the Oral History Network of Ireland on the theme ‘Oral History and Identity’. This two-day event offers a packed programme of lectures, workshops and panel discussions with speakers from across Ireland, the United Kingdom and further afield. The keynote speaker is Dr Amy Tooth Murphy, Senior Lecturer in Oral History at Royal Holloway, University of London, who will deliver a keynote address ‘Composing the Self: Oral History as Identity Work’.

Conference registration is open and includes admission to the workshops above. To access the full programme and registration simply visit: https://oralhistorynetworkireland.ie/2024-conference.

Or you can register to attend just one of the workshops via: https://oralhistorynetworkireland.ie/event/derrylondonderry-workshops.

The deadline for conference and workshop registration closes Thursday 20 June.

The free regional meet-up and networking event offers an alternative event for anyone interested in hearing more about local oral history projects or wanting to network with others interested in local history in the area. Registration for this event, bringing together oral historians, history enthusiasts and any interested members of the local community at 10am on Friday 21 June in the Guildhall is available via: https://oralhistorynetworkireland.ie/event/derry-londonderry-meet-up-listening-to-the-voices-of-community-heritage.