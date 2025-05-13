A Few of Our Favourite Things – One Renowned Theatre Company, One Iconic Musical and One Epic Location…

Belfast Operatic Company (BOC) is proud to announce the follow up show to its sell out run of Les Misérables: Let the People Sing. Marking an incredible year for NI’s leading amateur dramatic society, their 65th anniversary celebrations continue with one of the most beloved musicals of all time; The Sound of Music, which will take place in the awe-inspiring surroundings of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast.

This production marks a momentous double celebration, as BOC commemorates 65 years of amateur theatre excellence in Northern Ireland, while also pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music — the cathedral will certainly be alive with the sound of music.

The cast of 50 includes 12 talented young performers who will share the iconic roles of the Von Trapp children, alongside a stellar adult cast led by two actresses; Anna-Maria Boyle, who recently took to the stage as Cosette in Les Misérables and also, Hannah Russell both alternating in the iconic role of Maria. They will be joined on stage by Samuel Moore, who also appeared in Les Misérables as Val Jean, taking on the role of the stern and distant Captain Von Trapp who is learning to love again.

The show will be directed by Belfast Operatic Company’s Gary Redpath, who has been involved with the company for 15 years and who previously directed A Night at Gatsby’s and The Greatest Show, amongst others. Gary says;

Anna Maria Boyle from Newry who shares the role of Maria Samuel Moore from Newtownabbey who plays the role of Captain Von Trapp (Left front -back) Lucas Pataro age 12 from Dublin playing the role of Kurt Dayna Morgan aged 10 from Newry playing the role of Brigitta Ava Gallagher, aged 14 from Carnmoney playing the role of louisa (Right front – back) Petula Ting Wai, aged 7 from Lisburn playing the role of Gretl Esme McEvoy aged 10 from Banbridge playing the role of Marta Ralph Smyth aged 12 from Banbridge Ciara O’Hagan from Dungannnon who plays the Von Trapp eldest daughter, Leisl

“It’s a real privilege to be directing The Sound of Music, especially in such a breath-taking and iconic venue as St Anne’s Cathedral. This show holds a special place in so many hearts and bringing it to life with such a talented cast — including these incredible young performers — makes it even more exciting. As we celebrate 65 years of Belfast Operatic Company, I can’t think of a more fitting or magical way to mark this milestone.”

Having just come off the back of a sold-out, UK premiere production of Les Misérables: Let the People Sing, where they were the very first amateur dramatics society to be granted permission to produce the show in the UK, BOC is once again pushing creative boundaries by staging this timeless classic in one of the most unique and immersive venues in Northern Ireland. Gary goes on to say of the venue choice;

““St Anne’s Cathedral is unlike any venue we’ve performed in before — its architecture, acoustics and sheer scale create an atmosphere that’s nothing short of awe-inspiring. It brings a grandeur and reverence that perfectly complements the heart and soul of The Sound of Music. Of course, staging a full-scale musical in a cathedral comes with its own set of logistical and creative challenges, but that’s all part of the thrill. It pushes us to think differently, and I truly believe audiences are in for a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience.”

St Anne’s Cathedral, known for its magnificence and breath-taking acoustics, will be transformed into a theatrical wonderland — offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience The Sound of Music as they’ve never seen it before.

With soaring vocals, heart-warming storytelling, and an unforgettable score including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “My Favourite Things,” this is set to be one of the most exciting and uplifting musical theatre events of the summer.

Tickets are on sale now and demand is already strong — don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical celebration of music, memory, and milestone moments. Book your tickets now at belfastoperatic.org