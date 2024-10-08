Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people across County Armagh have discovered a hope that will never fail.

Christianity, with many landmarks and churches that echo stories of hope. According to tradition, Saint Patrick founded his main church in Armagh in 445AD, and churches have been established since in response to a growing population and the expansion of Christianity. The ongoing growth of new churches being planted across the county is a testament to the dynamic and optimistic spirit within the community.

County Armagh's Christian heritage is a vibrant tapestry, with a diverse array of churches, each with its unique story and contribution, that continue to share the good news of Jesus and the hope that he brings.

Over the next few weeks, Crown Jesus Ministries, in partnership with local churches, want to remind everyone in the county that there is a hope that does not disappoint - a living hope that answers the critical questions of origin (who am I?), meaning (why am I here?), morality (what is right and wrong?), and destiny (is there life after death?).

A Living Hope

Look out for the booklet delivered to 78,000 homes across the county and for events running in local churches and community spaces.

In particular, we want to invite you to two special outreach events at Craigavon Civic Centre on the 21st and 22nd of October. It's an opportunity to hear about this hope through songs and stories of lives transformed by the person and power of Jesus. Guests included local musician Nathan Jess and Barry Woodward, a former Manchester drug addict.

Additionally, the 1Way youth event will run on Sat 19th Oct at South Lake Leisure centre and the Kids Alive event will run on Fri 25th Oct at Hart Memorial Primary School.