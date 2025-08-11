A summer well spent - NI students to shine on stage in BSPA Summer Youth Project

Forty five talented young people from across NI are taking centre stage this summer as they join an exciting Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) Senior Summer Youth Project, bringing the hit musical Pippin to life at The MAC theatre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Northern Ireland's leading theatre school, Belfast School of Performing Arts, the intensive three-week project has brought together a cast of enthusiastic and committed young performers aged 14-22yrs from across Northern Ireland.

Under the guidance of an expert creative team – including renowned Director Peter Corry MBE, Choreographer Mira Rendilhero and Musical Director Adam Darcy – the young cast have been working tirelessly to create a high-energy, professional-quality production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an unforgettable score by legendary composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), Pippin is a timeless and inspiring tale that follows a young prince on his journey to find meaning, fulfilment and purpose in life. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dazzling mix of humour, drama, and magic, the show’s central themes – searching for identity, navigating choices, and finding one’s own path – remain just as relevant for young people today. Audiences can expect a moving and uplifting theatrical experience with a very Northern Irish twist that will linger long after the final curtain.

The entire cast of Pippin and the directors

Peter Corry, Artistic Director at BSPA, said: “The rehearsal period is incredibly intense – just three weeks from first rehearsal to final curtain – and it requires a huge level of focus, commitment and passion from the cast. It’s amazing to see how much these young people achieve in such a short space of time, and the end result is always something they can be really proud of.”

The project is not just about putting on a show – it’s about building confidence, developing new skills, and creating lasting friendships. Participants experience the discipline and excitement of a real rehearsal process, learning everything from vocal technique and character development to dance and stagecraft – all in a fun, supportive and creative environment.

Tina McVeigh, Managing Director of BSPA, added: “Drama is such a powerful tool for young people – it builds confidence, encourages creativity, and teaches important life skills like teamwork and communication. Our summer youth projects are a really special part of what we do at BSPA – they bring together young people from all over Northern Ireland to do something truly positive and productive with their summer. It’s an experience that stays with them for life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast will bring Pippin to the stage at The MAC, Belfast, with performances on 22nd and 23rd August, offering audiences a vibrant and powerful production filled with energy, heart, and an unforgettable musical score.

This is a summer well spent – with memories made, talents nurtured, and futures inspired.

Book your tickets now at www.themaclive.com