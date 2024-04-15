A week of fun for everyone as Ballyclare May Fair returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Saturday 18 May to Sunday 26 May, families and friends can enjoy a funfair, family fun days, horse fair, "It's a Knockout" competition, soapbox derby, live music, and a dazzling fireworks display, to name but a few!

Something for Everyone: From pet shows to the traditional horse fair, live music to baby raves and messy play, there's entertainment for all ages and interests. Foodies and craft lovers can indulge at the markets and artisan stalls and Ulster-Scots cooking demonstration from Paula McIntyre. Car enthusiasts will love the popular vintage tractor gathering and classic car show.

Don't Miss: The annual Mayor's Parade will make the opening of the May Fair while the evening concert and fireworks will provide a spectacular finale to the week-long series of exciting events. The popular Emergency Services Demo is back to put you on the edge of your seat or have a wiggle at the Ulster-Scots Céilidh, Mayfair Tea Dance or at the Country Street Entertainment.

Councillor Mark Cooper, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, with the Ballyclare May Fair Working Group

Councillor Mark Cooper, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “The much loved and anticipated Ballyclare May Fair is back and I am excited to see the plans come into place as the team work hard to improve the fair year on year.

"There really is something for everyone from those who have never missed a Mayfair in 50 years to those visiting for the first time and I am proud to be a part of it.”

This year’s May Fair is sponsored by The Ulster-Scots Agency.