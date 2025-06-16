AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast marks 7th birthday with summer celebration and visit from Jean-Christophe Novelli

AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast celebrated its seventh year in the city with an exclusive summer event on Thursday 12 June, welcoming guests to The Terrace for an evening of Mediterranean-inspired food, signature cocktails and al fresco entertainment hosted by celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The event featured a curated culinary journey by Jean-Christophe Novelli, fresh from filming the latest season of MasterChef Australia. His Mediterranean-inspired menu showcased seasonal ingredients, bringing flair and flavour to The Terrace at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast.

The celebration also marked the launch of the hotel’s new express lunch menu and the return of the ever-popular Terrace Airstream, now serving Belfast Coffee Company refreshments daily with panoramic views over the River Lagan.

Guests enjoyed dishes from The Terrace grill and Novelli-style small plates in a vibrant yet relaxed riverside atmosphere, reinforcing the hotel's reputation as a stylish all-day dining destination in the heart of the city.

Pictured are members of the team from AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast – Paul Cunningham, Paula Stuart and Siobhan Kielt – with Jean-Christophe Novelli (second from right).

Paula Stuart, General Manager at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, said:

“Celebrating seven years with such a special event on The Terrace was the perfect way to thank our loyal customers and partners. We were delighted to welcome back renowned Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli to help mark this milestone. It gave us an opportunity to showcase our refreshed food offering, introduce the new express lunch menu, and highlight our progress as a hotel. From sustainability innovations to continued investment in guest experience, we are proud of what we’ve achieved, and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

As part of its longer-term investment plans, the hotel has announced a soft refurbishment of its bedrooms and public areas, scheduled for completion by Q1 2026. This follows the recent completion of a £50,000 project to install photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, which is already reducing electricity consumption by up to 15%. The solar initiative supports Marriott International’s Serve360: Doing Good in Every Direction platform, a global sustainability programme that highlights the hotel’s leadership in responsible hospitality and contributes to Marriott’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals.

Jean-Christophe Novelli, the acclaimed chef behind both Novelli’s restaurant and The Terrace at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, added:

Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“Coming back to Belfast, to my baby – Novelli at the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast – always feels incredibly special. With its stylish riverside setting, iconic views of the Belfast skyline, and the warm, attentive service from the team, it was the natural choice for my signature restaurant, and I’m proud to see it growing year on year.

“I was honoured to be invited to contribute to this hotel, which truly is a treasure in the city. It means a great deal to me, having had the privilege of being offered this unique partnership over eight years ago and working alongside the Harbour Commissioners’ team.

“I love collaborating with the hotel team to create seasonal menus that reflect my Mediterranean heritage while showcasing the best of local produce and regional influences. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back coffee, pre-theatre dining, or an all-day destination with the option to stay over, this is a truly unique spot in Belfast.

“Our journey is also far from over. We're fuelled by an ambitious vision: to become one of the best and most talked-about dining destinations in Northern Ireland. That’s the aim!"

Jean-Christophe Novelli is pictured with guests.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast also offers private dining options, as well as meeting and event spaces ideal for weddings, corporate functions and private celebrations. With bespoke menu options, flexible layouts, and attentive service, the hotel provides a refined and distinctive setting for every occasion.

Building on its reputation as one of the city’s most versatile venues, the hotel caters to every part of the day, from morning coffees and relaxed lunches to evening celebrations and overnight stays. The Terrace, with its panoramic views, continues to be a standout spot for stylish, seasonal dining in the heart of Belfast.