On Saturday 30th November the Lurgan Action Cancer Group will kick off the festive season in style with their spectacular Christmas Craft Fair.

Returning for its fifth year, the fair will take place once again within the stunning surrounds of Brownlow Castle and runs from 10am – 3pm. There will be over 25 crafters trading throughout the day, live festive music courtesy of Ukulele group, Strings and Sings and Santa himself will be popping along between 12 and 2pm. The event is co-ordinated by local volunteer fundraisers and all monies raised go towards Action Cancer’s breast screening services and cancer support services that take place in the area.

Established in 2019, the Christmas Fair has always been a real family affair, co-ordinated each year by aunt and nephew Eleanor Hamilton and Mark Irwin-Watson.

Mark Irwin-Watson, who is Action Cancer’s Community Groups Executive said, “Having grown up in Lurgan it was always my intention, once I started working for Action Cancer, to establish a community group in the area so I could make a bit of difference and do something in my hometown that would create a bit of joy and at the same time support Action Cancer and help to make a real positive difference to local people with a cancer diagnosis. I then encouraged my aunt, Eleanor, to help out and, well, the rest is history. In fact, the family connection increased in 2023 when my cousin, Trevor Douglas, was drafted in to take on the hugely important role of Santa!

Ukulele group, Strings and Sings

We are truly delighted to bring the Fair back for another year and as always very grateful to Brownlow House and namely David Martin, who has been such a support to Action Cancer over the last five years. I can honestly say the afternoon is a proper festive treat and I would encourage everyone to come along and join in the fun”.

Entry to the event is a recommended donation of £5 (children go free) and everyone who attends will be entered into a draw for an overnight stay at a hotel courtesy of Hastings Hotels. And of course, the Brownlow House Tearooms will be open as usual so you can treat yourself to some lunch after you shop.

Founding member of the Action Cancer Lurgan, Eleanor Hamilton, said “We are absolutely delighted to be back with the Action Cancer Christmas Craft fair with all money raised going towards maintaining the existing support services that Action Cancer currently provide in the town. It is a real treat being part of something that allows me to spend time with family, especially at this time of the year. We always have such a good time and it is fast becoming a Lurgan tradition in the lead up to Christmas. People might not be aware that Action Cancer offers breast screening to women aged 40-49 and over 70, the ages not currently screened by the NHS. I am in my early 70s now so to know that this, free, vital life-saving service is available to people my age and older creates such peace of mind which is priceless. 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime which is a shocking statistic so the services provided by Action Cancer are needed more than ever”.

Every year Action Cancer aims to breast screen 8,000 women at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage. This is only possible because of the continued, generous support Action Cancer receives from the general public and local business community in Northern Ireland.

Local vender Julie Neilly with some of her Christmas crafts

Action Cancer’s Big Bus has visited the ABC council area 80 times in the last five years bringing potentially lifesaving breast screening and M.O.T health check appointments to local residents. Action Cancer currently provide therapy sessions in Lurgan at Mount Zion House. These complementary therapy services are for children and young people (aged 5+) and adults affected by cancer living in Lurgan. Any adult or child who has had a cancer diagnosis themselves or has been affected through a close relative’s diagnosis can avail of this free service. All of Action Cancer services are free of charge to the user and so are only possible due to fundraising income generated by local supporters.

If anyone would like to join the Lurgan Action Cancer Community Group or volunteer at the Christmas Fair on 30th November please contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344, or email [email protected]