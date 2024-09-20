Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a Fairtrade Borough, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was proud to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight from 9 to 22 September, marking 30 years of Fairtrade products being available in stores.

To mark this occasion, Council launched a social media campaign, highlighting Fairtrade facts to raise public awareness of the Fairtrade movement. The Mayor also attended a Fairtrade Hot Chocolate morning, which was hosted by Synge and Byrne at the Junction, Antrim. The event provided an opportunity to sample delicious Fairtrade products, discuss the Fairtrade movement with members of the public who attended and support this local business.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “As we celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade in the UK during Fairtrade Fortnight, it’s a great reminder that even small choices can make a big difference. By choosing Fairtrade products like coffee, tea, and chocolate, we support fair wages, protect workers’ rights, and promote environmentally friendly practices. Let’s all do our part to make trade fairer for everyone.”

A few small changes to the products you put in your basket can make a huge difference to the lives of those who produce them. So together, let’s be the change to make trade fair.

For more details T. 028 9034 0056 or E. [email protected]