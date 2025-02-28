Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to announce an exciting programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2025, the largest international festival of the Irish language and culture.

Running from 1-17 March, this initiative will provide opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with and enjoy the Irish language.

This vibrant festival, supported by The District Council Good Relations Programme (DCGRP), is part of the Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Strategy, jointly delivered by The Executive Office (TEO) and District Councils. The programme aims to foster a shared community, promoting inclusivity and cultural appreciation across the Borough.

Whether you are fluent, have a cúpla focal, or simply want to learn more about the Irish language and culture, there is something for everyone! Highlights of the festival include:

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly launches Seachtain na Gaeilge with Dearbháil Uí Bhiataigh and Cassie Ní Chatháin from Seachtain na Gaeilge le EnergiaMayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly launches Seachtain na Gaeilge with Dearbháil Uí Bhiataigh and Cassie Ní Chatháin from Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia
  • Cúpla Focal & Cupán Tae (A Few Words and a Cup of Tea) – An Irish language taster session in the Caifé for total beginners.
  • Date/Time: Friday 7 March, 12-1pm
  • Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach
  • Ciorcal Comhrá & Cúpla Tiúin (Conversation Circle and a Few Tunes) – Practice your Irish in the Caifé, with music from local trad musicians.
  • Date/Time: Wednesday 12 March, 12-1pm
  • Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach
  • Online Workshop: Beginners Introduction to Irish Language – Delivered by Aodán Mac Séafraidh from the Irish Language Project Turas.
  • Date/Time: Wednesday 12 March, 7-8.30pm
  • Location: Online
  • Online Workshop: Beginners Introduction to Irish Language – Delivered by Séamqs O Donnghaile.
  • Date/Time: Thursday 13 March, 7-8.30pm
  • Location: Online
  • Ceiliúradh na Féile Pádraig (St. Patrick's Celebrations) –Irish language drama, dancing, entertainment, and food.
  • Date/Time: Friday 14 March, 11am-3pm
  • Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach
  • Children's Irish Language Stories and Rhymes – This workshop will be run by Martina Caughey from the Irish Language Project Turas.
  • Date/Time: Saturday 15 March, 10.30-11.30am
  • Location: Glengormley Library

In addition to these public events, a number of closed events for local schools are taking place including a Céilí dance workshop and Irish Stories and Rhymes workshops in Randalstown and Crumlin Library.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “Seachtain na Gaeilge is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience the richness of the Irish language and culture. Whether you are a fluent speaker or just starting out, this festival provides an inclusive and welcoming space to learn and enjoy. I encourage everyone to take part in the events happening across the Borough and make the most of this festival.”

For details or to book your place at any of the events, E. [email protected] or visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/SnaG25

