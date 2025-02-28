Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to announce an exciting programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2025, the largest international festival of the Irish language and culture.

Running from 1-17 March, this initiative will provide opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with and enjoy the Irish language.

This vibrant festival, supported by The District Council Good Relations Programme (DCGRP), is part of the Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Strategy, jointly delivered by The Executive Office (TEO) and District Councils. The programme aims to foster a shared community, promoting inclusivity and cultural appreciation across the Borough.

Whether you are fluent, have a cúpla focal, or simply want to learn more about the Irish language and culture, there is something for everyone! Highlights of the festival include:

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly launches Seachtain na Gaeilge with Dearbháil Uí Bhiataigh and Cassie Ní Chatháin from Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Cúpla Focal & Cupán Tae (A Few Words and a Cup of Tea) – An Irish language taster session in the Caifé for total beginners.

– An Irish language taster session in the Caifé for total beginners. Date/Time: Friday 7 March, 12-1pm

Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach

Ciorcal Comhrá & Cúpla Tiúin (Conversation Circle and a Few Tunes) – Practice your Irish in the Caifé, with music from local trad musicians.

– Practice your Irish in the Caifé, with music from local trad musicians. Date/Time: Wednesday 12 March, 12-1pm

Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach

Online Workshop: Beginners Introduction to Irish Language – Delivered by Aodán Mac Séafraidh from the Irish Language Project Turas.

– Delivered by Aodán Mac Séafraidh from the Irish Language Project Turas. Date/Time: Wednesday 12 March, 7-8.30pm

Location: Online

Online Workshop: Beginners Introduction to Irish Language – Delivered by Séamqs O Donnghaile.

– Delivered by Séamqs O Donnghaile. Date/Time: Thursday 13 March, 7-8.30pm

Location: Online

Ceiliúradh na Féile Pádraig (St. Patrick's Celebrations) –Irish language drama, dancing, entertainment, and food.

–Irish language drama, dancing, entertainment, and food. Date/Time: Friday 14 March, 11am-3pm

Location: Crumlin Family Centre | Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach

Children's Irish Language Stories and Rhymes – This workshop will be run by Martina Caughey from the Irish Language Project Turas.

– This workshop will be run by Martina Caughey from the Irish Language Project Turas. Date/Time: Saturday 15 March, 10.30-11.30am

Location: Glengormley Library

In addition to these public events, a number of closed events for local schools are taking place including a Céilí dance workshop and Irish Stories and Rhymes workshops in Randalstown and Crumlin Library.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “Seachtain na Gaeilge is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience the richness of the Irish language and culture. Whether you are a fluent speaker or just starting out, this festival provides an inclusive and welcoming space to learn and enjoy. I encourage everyone to take part in the events happening across the Borough and make the most of this festival.”

For details or to book your place at any of the events, E. [email protected] or visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/SnaG25