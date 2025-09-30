Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair at Antrim Forum
The Fair will run from 11am to 2pm, with a special session for SEN schools from 10.30am to 11.00am. Local schools will attend throughout the event, giving young attendees the opportunity to explore a variety of career pathways.
Over 80 local employers and support organisations will be present, offering information on employment opportunities and apprenticeships across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Attendees can learn about the skills, experience, and qualifications employers are seeking, and connect with organisations that can help them gain the necessary experience.
Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to meet local employers face to face and find out more about available roles and career pathways. A range of support organisations will also be on hand to provide guidance on CV development and interview techniques. I would encourage anyone seeking employment, a career change, or support with employability to attend."