Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In support of Loneliness Awareness Week, Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network are encouraging everyone to keep talking and keep connected.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network brings together the statutory, voluntary and community sectors including the Council and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Network is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness, sharing best practice and learning on ways to address and prevent loneliness and championing initiatives to tackle loneliness across the Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 12th June the Network recognised four members as Loneliness Champions at a Loneliness Recognition and Champion Celebration event held in Corr’s Corner Hotel.

Chair of the Network, Noreen McClelland presents the four new Loneliness Champions with their awards

The event also provided an opportunity for members to reflect on some of the key achievements throughout the past year including the launch of further Chatty Benches and the Connected Café initiative across the Borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “I would like to congratulate the four Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network Champions who provide friendly and invaluable support to those who are feeling lonely.

"I look forward to continue working with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network to promote the Chatty Benches and Connected Café initiatives as we tackle the issues of loneliness and isolation within our borough together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark Loneliness Awareness Week the Network is delighted that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be lighting up all three of their civic buildings blue to highlight this important issue.