Antrim and Newtownabbey: magical Christmas event returns to castle gardens - and will run for an additional four nights

Presented by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the much-loved Enchanted Winter Garden will return to Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday, November 28, to Tuesday, December 30, 2025, promising to be its most dazzling year yet.

In response to the event’s growing popularity, Enchanted Winter Garden will run for an additional four nights, giving families the opportunity to experience the magic through the festive season and up to just before New Year’s Eve.

This year’s event introduces a host of exciting new features designed to elevate the experience for visitors of all ages. Among the highlights is the debut of the Enchanted Tree Choir, a new attraction that will see the trees of the forest brought to life.

The funfair has also been expanded, offering new, more thrilling rides to entertain both the little and big kids. Visitors can also look forward to a series of brand-new light installations, including a striking light show.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, looks forward to the opening of Enchanted Winter Garden for 2025. Photo: submitted

Returning favourites will also make a welcome appearance, including the Festive Food Fayre, serving up delicious seasonal treats and of course Santa’s Grotto, where families can meet the man himself until 23 December.

Post Christmas, when Santa heads home for a well-earned rest, his grotto will be taken over by The Grinch, who’ll be up to no good as he brings his own mischievous twist to attendees from December 27 to December 30.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, “As an Antrim woman and a mum of two, the Enchanted Winter Garden holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a magical experience for families and a chance to make lasting memories together right here in our beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.enchantedwintergarden.com. Book early to secure your preferred date and join the fun at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, pictured with Chris Flynn, director of The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, proud sponsor of the Inclusive Evenings of Enchantment. Photo: submitted

The event will also continue its commitment to accessibility, with Inclusive Evenings on December 4 and 10, offering reduced lighting, sound levels and a relaxed environment for visitors with additional needs. These evenings are supported by The Junction Retail and Leisure Park.