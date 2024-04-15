Applications open for £1,000 awards for young people in Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme
If you are aged 11-25, are a resident of the Borough and would like the opportunity to receive £1000 to improve your skills and further your career prospects then this Bursary is for you!
This initiative, distinct from the traditional Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme, seeks to empower and support young people facing financial or social barriers in pursuing their career aspirations or hobbies. The Scheme was created to break down these barriers and assist young people in reaching their full potential.
20 bursaries are available and successful candidates will embark on a transformative 10-week programme, held one evening per week from September to December. Participants will develop essential personal and life skills by covering topics including volunteering, money management, sports activities, mental health awareness, digital technology, animal welfare, fitness and nutrition and photography.
The journey will begin with a team-building session in August for the group to get to know each other. Upon completion of the programme, with a minimum attendance on 80%, participants will be able to apply for the £1000 bursary to purchase equipment up to £500 and tuition / training up to £500.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM commented, “This Scheme highlights the Council’s dedication to providing opportunities for our young people to flourish, irrespective of the challenges they may encounter. Through this programme we aim to inspire and equip our participants to realise their full potential and leave a lasting impact on their communities.”
To be eligible to apply or be nominated you must meet the following criteria:
- Be aged 11-25 on 1 September 2024
- Live at a permanent address within the Borough
- Not have previously received a bursary from Council
- Be willing to fully participate in the 10-week programme
- Be able to attend a team-building event in mid-late August.
Applications/nominations for the scheme are now open and will close on Tuesday 4 June.
All applications/nominations must be made online at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/DukeOfEdinburgh