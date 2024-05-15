ARC Fitness Holding Annual ‘Colour Dash’ To Boost Community Spirit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is proud to announce the return of its annual ‘3k Colour Dash’, as a pivotal component of the organisation's ongoing 'Recover Together' campaign.

Scheduled for June 15th at 1pm and leaving from DESTINED on Foyle Road, the ‘Colour Dash’ aims to unite the community in a vibrant celebration of wellness, recovery, resilience, and solidarity.

To enter the Colour Dash, there is a £10 registration fee which will get each participant an ARC t-shirt, colour packets, sunglasses and a bottle of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join in the festivities, whether they walk, jog, or sprint their way through the flat 3k colourful course.

Participants at the 2023 ARC Fitness 'Colour Dash'

Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness said, “Our annual Colour Dash is more than just a fun run; it's a testament to the power of community in the recovery journey and it embodies our commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by addiction in our communities.

Our current ‘Recover Together’ campaign exists to highlight that the road to recovery is not and should not be an individual conquest but in fact it is a collective effort that no one needs to face alone.

We encourage everyone to sign up and get involved in what we’re sure will be a great afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Colour Dash, attendees can look forward to a host of family-friendly activities, including music, food vendors, face painters and more.

You can register for the Colour Dash now, here.