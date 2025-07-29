Aroma Coffee House and East Coast Sketchers present: Larne’s first-ever Sip and See Night Gallery

East Coast Sketchers are proud to announce Sip and See, a first-of-its-kind Night Gallery event taking place in Larne on Friday, August 1 at 6pm, in partnership with the much-loved Aroma Coffee House. For one night only, the coffee house will transform into a vibrant evening gallery, showcasing original work from local artists in an intimate, relaxed setting.

This exciting evening invites the community to sip artisan coffee, see new and emerging works, and meet the artists who are putting Larne firmly on the artistic map. The event also marks the beginning of an art-filled weekend in the Borough, as the Islandmagee Art Trail opens the following two days — Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August — drawing art lovers and crafters from near and far.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sip and See to life,” says Linzi Conway, Founder of the East Coast Sketchers Group.

“It’s the first time something like this has been done in Larne — and hopefully it won’t be the last. Aroma Coffee House’s ongoing support for East Coast Sketchers has been instrumental in helping our artists gain momentum, with regular sketch meetups held there. So it’s fantastic to be working with them on this new community initiative to bring art into the town on a Friday evening. We have amazing local artists, Larne is full of artisans and crafters — it’s vibrant, and it’s worth celebrating.”

Jordan Wilson, Director of Aroma Coffee House, added:

“It’s great to collaborate with the East Coast Sketchers and be part of something truly creative and community-focused. Aroma Coffee House has always aimed to be more than just a place for coffee — we’re a hub for conversation, creativity, and connection.

"We’re passionate about supporting local talent, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the thriving culture here in Larne. We’re proud to offer our space as a platform for artists and to help create an atmosphere that’s warm, welcoming, and full of inspiration. We’d love to see new faces, regulars, families, and art lovers join us for what promises to be a really special evening.”

Aroma Coffee House will be serving their signature coffee, gelato and sweet treats throughout the evening, offering the perfect atmosphere to browse the artwork, chat with the artists and enjoy.

Join us on Friday, August 1 at 6pm at Aroma Coffee House, Larne — and let Sip and See be your first stop on an inspiring art-filled weekend.