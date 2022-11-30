14 festive musicals to visit in Belfast this December to put you in the Christmas spirit

3. Handel’s Messiah - Saturday 10 December, Waterfront Hall

The Belfast Philharmonic Choir is joined by the Ulster Orchestra for the annual festive evening filled with songs and stories relating to the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The show is split into three parts, with each part being a different aspect of the storytelling, all equally as dramatic as each other. For more information, visit ulsterhall.co.uk/handels-messiah

