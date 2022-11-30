14 festive musicals to visit in Belfast this December to put you in the Christmas spirit

With Christmas rapidly approaching, there are a whole host of days out around Belfast to get you feeling merry and bright.
There are plenty of festive shows to visit this December, ranging from complete Orchestra sets to swinging songs, all on offer in the run up to Christmas.
Here is a list of the best musicals to ensure you’re in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.
1. The Snowman Family Concert - Saturday 3 December, Waterfront Hall
Suitable for children and adults alike, this classic Christmas film is set to be shown on screen accompanied by the Ulster Orchestra in-person at the Waterfront Hall.
Featuring young soloists as well as a full Orchestra playing the iconic soundtrack to the much-loved movie, the atmospheric music is sure to get you feeling festive.
For more information, visit ulsterhall.co.uk/the-snowman-family-concert
Photo: Contributed
2. A Night Of Christmas Music - Saturday 3 December, Ulster Hall
Held by the Belfast Operatic Company, the aptly titled show will also feature Northern Irish brass band the 1st Old Boys.
Including a range of old and new Christmas songs, carols and orchestral music, there are plenty of festive favourites appearing in this show.
For more information, visit ulsterhall.co.uk/a-night-of-christmas-music
Photo: Contributed
3. Handel’s Messiah - Saturday 10 December, Waterfront Hall
The Belfast Philharmonic Choir is joined by the Ulster Orchestra for the annual festive evening filled with songs and stories relating to the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The show is split into three parts, with each part being a different aspect of the storytelling, all equally as dramatic as each other.
For more information, visit ulsterhall.co.uk/handels-messiah
Photo: Contributed
4. Belfast Community Gospel Choir Christmas Show - Sunday 11 December, Waterfront Hall
Belfast Community Gospel Choir is back in the Waterfront Hall this Christmas with an array of energy and entertaining songs.
The city’s first and only multicultural gospel choir is bringing their fantastic festive concert to the stage once more, spreading an abundance of Christmas cheer through music.
For more information, visit ulsterhall.co.uk/bcgc-christmas-show-2
Photo: Contributed