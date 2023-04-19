Organisers of the popular Dunluce Parish art exhibition say they have been ‘simply blown away’ by the number of entries for this year’s event – a grand total of 222!

The exhibition will be opened by Ross Wilson, one of Ireland’s leading artists and sculptors, with existing links to Bushmills. His collaboration with young people in the village led to the unveiling in 2004 of the “Alphabet Angel” sculpture, which celebrates the Ulster-Scots language.

The exhibition will showcase works by 57 talented artists and photographers from the north coast and further afield. Each piece is for sale, at prices ranging from £30 to £800, with all commission on sales going to charity.

Over the years the exhibition has raised many thousands of pounds, last year giving almost £2,500 to The Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal for Ukraine. Nominated charities this year are the Bishops’ Appeal and the Friends of Pavestone Centre, Coleraine.

Dunluce Parish Church 14th Annual Art & Photography Exhibition 28 April-1 May

With so many artworks on display, there is sure to be something to appeal to everyone – and when you’ve finished viewing the art, the “Drawing Room” café provides the chance to relax and catch up with friends over tea, coffee and homemade treats. Someone will even be lucky enough to win a painting by a local artist in the raffle to be held on the final day.

