5 photographers who’ve captured Belfast as you’ve never seen it before

In such a diverse city as Belfast, many photographers have specialised in capturing the city at angles that you may never even contemplate.
From thought-provoking street views to breathtaking city views, Belfast truly is a photographer’s paradise, and these photographers represent the next generation of artists capturing the beauty of this city by day and night.
Here are some you’ll want to check out.
1. Cmb. Images
This photographer and videographer believes that the innate power of photography lies in their ability to ‘capture a moment that’s gone forever (and which is) impossible to reproduce. For him, photography started off as something of an outlet for his creativity. This particular snapshot, taken from the top of Cavehill Country Park, provides a viewpoint of tranquillity overlooking the hustle and bustle of the city. A powerful reminder that beautiful nature is closer than many urban residents realise.
Photo: Cmb. Images
2. Street Gallery Belfast
Showcasing Belfast’s often-ignored street art, this image of College Court best displays the startling dichotomy of art and decay in equal measure. Even in the most run-down areas of the inner city, creativity can continue to flourish, and in time, even inspire new residents of the area. The combination of boarded-up windows and the wild colour of the artwork holds the promise of a cyclical lifestyle; life, death and rebirth.
Photo: Street Gallery Belfast
3. Photos by Stephen Henderson
This photographer with a self-described passion for ‘city, landscape and lunar photography’ captures two of these three passions in this truly remarkable photograph of the Wolf Moon seemingly perched on one of the ‘bows’ of Titanic Belfast. This, the first full moon of 2022, was so-named because villagers used to hear packs of wolves howling in hunger around this time of the year. It's also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon and Snow Moon, although the latter is usually associated with February's full moon.
Photo: Stephen Henderson
4. Dan Smyth
Surely, as Dan believes, QUB is an acronym for Quite an Unbelievable Building. Almost like a medieval castle, Charles Lanyon’s masterpiece remains a must for aspiring photographers. Dan was also incredibly lucky to have taken this picture when he did - running early to another shoot, he noticed that the early morning sky had cleared and his drone was charged up - there wasn’t even a car parked out front. A truly unspoiled view of a piece of architectural beauty.
Photo: Dan Smyth