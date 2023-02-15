5 photographers who’ve captured Belfast as you’ve never seen it before

3 . Photos by Stephen Henderson

This photographer with a self-described passion for ‘city, landscape and lunar photography’ captures two of these three passions in this truly remarkable photograph of the Wolf Moon seemingly perched on one of the ‘bows’ of Titanic Belfast. This, the first full moon of 2022, was so-named because villagers used to hear packs of wolves howling in hunger around this time of the year. It's also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon and Snow Moon, although the latter is usually associated with February's full moon.

Photo: Stephen Henderson