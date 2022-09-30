9 theatre shows coming to Belfast this October that we cannot wait to see

Throughout this month there are a wide range of productions taking place from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Addams Family to Propaganda and Two Fingers Up
Here’s our guide to theatre in Belfast this month.
1. The Matchmaker by Michael Scott
The hit comedy show The Matchmaker is coming to The Lyric Theatre from the 30 September to 1 October. Adapted from John.B Keane’s novella, Letters of a County Matchmaker, the play embodies wit, charm and truth, telling the story of Dicky Mick Dicky O’Connor, a man set on mending the loveless and lonely with carefully calculated companionship. The cast is made up of extremely accomplished actors, including television star Mary McEvoy and Irish comedian John Kenny. For more information and to buy tickets, go to lyrictheatre.co.uk/the-matchmaker
Photo: Contributed
2. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by London Palladium Productions
Join London Palladium Productions in the adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End smash hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running from the 4 until 5 October at Belfast’s prestigious Grand Opera House.
Starring Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow, the show journeys back in biblical time for a parade of colour and chorus music. The show is set to be fun for the whole family, having previously taken the world by storm with its upbeat songs and vibrant stage production.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to goh.co.uk/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat
Photo: Douglas Carter
3. The Addams Family by Fusion Theatre
The world's most infamous family is set to appear at the Fusion Theatre this autumn from 5 - 8 October, featuring all the characters you know and love, including Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Wednesday and many more.
This marks the first show at Fusion Theatre since Sister Act in 2020, with the much-loved stage finally reopening its doors to experience The Addams Family from a different perspective.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to visitlisburncastlereagh.com/fusion-theatre-the-addams-family
Photo: Contributed
4. The Song Of Bones by VOKXEN Lyric Theatre
Take an enchanted journey through time to Ireland’s last Witch Trial with The Song Of Bones at The Lyric Theatre from 7 - 8 October. The show combines the art of storytelling, music, puppetry and spoken word in a moving account of the Islandmagee Witch Trials of 1711. Experience a dynamic part of Ireland’s magical past this October through a unique variety of forms on the VOKXEN stage. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to lyrictheatre.co.uk/the-song-of-the-bones
Photo: Contributed