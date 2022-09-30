9 theatre shows coming to Belfast this October that we cannot wait to see

2. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by London Palladium Productions

Join London Palladium Productions in the adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End smash hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running from the 4 until 5 October at Belfast’s prestigious Grand Opera House. Starring Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow, the show journeys back in biblical time for a parade of colour and chorus music. The show is set to be fun for the whole family, having previously taken the world by storm with its upbeat songs and vibrant stage production. For more information and to buy tickets, go to goh.co.uk/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat

Photo: Douglas Carter