An exhibition celebrating the work of a local artist is to open in November at Carrickfergus Museum.

Born in Carrickfergus in 1924, Arthur Armstrong went on to become one of the leading Northern Irish painters of his generation.

Although he came late to art as a career, having originally started training as an architect, Armstrong found early recognition and was soon part of the group around Gerard Dillon and George Campbell.

His work is in collections including National Museums Northern Ireland, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, Malaga Museum of Fine Arts and Limerick Municipal Art Gallery.

Arthur Armstrong: A Centenary Exhibition will run at Carrickfergus Museum from Saturday, November 2 – Saturday, March 1, 2025. Photo: Supplied

The exhibition, which runs from Saturday, November 2 until Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the town centre venue, will bring paintings from the museum’s collection together with a substantial number from private collections to create the first notable exhibition of Armstrong’s work since an Arts Council of Northern Ireland retrospective in 1980.