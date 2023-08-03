Best of Irish talent lined up for end of the year events at Seamus Heaney Homeplace

Mary Robinson, recent longlisted author of the Booker Prize 2023 Paul Murray, Bill Whelan and Colm Tóibín are just some highlights to feature in this Autumn/ Winter programme.

Since opening its doors in 2016, Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy has hosted world class names to The Helicon stage and this Autumn/ Winter Programme of 2023 is no different.

Whilst literature aptly provides the focal point of this programme, a wonderful blend of music, film and discussion will also be on offer, in what promises to be fantastic close to the year.

Paul Murray, recent longlisted author of the Booker Prize 2023, will be taking to The Helicon stage in the autumn alongside Dublin born author Karl Geary. Both will talk about their work in the company of novelist and short story writer, Jan Carson.

Mid Ulster District Council chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy says the new programme at Seamus Heaney HomePlace has "so much for you to look forward to". Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

Bill Whelan will journey to Bellaghy on the October 14 and join John Toal as they discuss The Road To RiverDance, followed by Mick Herron, Number One Sunday Times bestselling author, on the October 19.

November brings Colm Tóibín, Laureate for Irish Fiction who will present his second Annual Lecture at HomePlace and Former Irish President Mary Robinson who will discuss her distinguished career, humanitarian work and writing.

In September 2012, Robinson's memoir Everybody Matters was published setting out what lies behind her vision for a fairer world and the strength and determination that has helped her to achieve so much for human rights around the globe.

Decembers highlight is the annual Christmas at the HomePlace Hearth event as composer Neil Martin, songwriter Anthony Toner and author Glenn Patterson reunite for an evening of poems, music, readings and songs.

Councillor Dominic Molloy, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council said: “Moving towards the end of the year I am delighted that the new programme at Seamus Heaney HomePlace has so much for you to look forward to. This programme always reflects the best of the best whether it be rising stars or the most awarded writers and this autumn/winter is no different.”