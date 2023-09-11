Six groups in rural-based communities across the Causeway Coast and Glens area are set to benefit from the third round of the Arts Council’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).

Limavady Drama Club is one of the groups to benefit. Credit Limavady Drama Group

The National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme, worth £400,326, was established in 2022 with the aim of providing an integrated, cohesive approach to the needs of rural communities as they emerged from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The overarching theme of the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness and promote social inclusion and wellbeing through participation in the arts.

Six organisations based in the Causeway Coast and Glens area are set to deliver a series of projects to rural communities including Armstrong Storytelling Trust, Causeway Enterprise Agency Ltd, Cloughmills Community Action Team, Live Music Now, Limavady Drama Group and North Coast Trad.