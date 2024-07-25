Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A celebrated Northern Ireland artist’s childhood memories of the north coast are featuring in a new art trail exhibition of paintings – each displayed close to the location depicted.

Renowned County Down Artist Kathryn Callaghan has unveiled the unique exhibition gracing the stunning Northern Ireland coastline this summer.

The artworks on the trail are designed to celebrate the rich local coastal landscapes, charming villages, vibrant local communities and warm hospitality that make Northern Ireland a must visit destination.

Each piece, lovingly painted by Kathryn, aims to evoke cherished memories in those who view them of significant life milestones, important people in their lives and thoughts of times gone by.

Kathryn Callaghan of Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art launches the Kathryn Callaghan Northern Ireland Art Trail with a painting of Bloody Bridge. The locations included on Kathryn Callaghan’s Northern Ireland Art Trail and the venues hosting the paintings include Ballintoy Harbour, hosted in Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy; Benone Strand and West Strand Portrush, hosted in Arcadia Portrush; Causeway Rocks and White Rocks from Magheracross, hosted in The Bushmills Inn, Bushmills; The Glens of Antrim, hosted in Mary McBrides, Cushendun. CREDIT KATHRYN CALLAGHAN

Kathryn said: “I have a deep love for Northern Ireland and everything it represents as my home. Creating the Northern Ireland Art Trail took me to places I love to visit and which hold fond memories for me.

"I was able to conjure up so many wonderful memories of my happy childhood and of then making memories with my own children through this journey in completing these 10 artworks. I thought summer would be the best time to exhibit the paintings as families could take a few day trips over the holidays to make their own memories and appreciate my art in these spectacular locations.”

Each painting is strategically placed in, or very close to, the location depicted within the painting itself, providing viewers with a contextual experience, allowing them to view the subject of the art through Kathryn’s eyes, while immersing themselves in the moment.

Kathryn added: “The memories I have of the places I’ve painted transport me right back to my early years with my parents through to more independent experiences with friends as a teenager.

"Revisiting these places was such a joy and connecting with the business owners in the host venues we have partnered with was equally rewarding. I deliberately created each piece in a very spontaneous, gestural way, capturing my emotions and the essence of each place, rather than producing exact visual representations.

“I’m immensely grateful to the local venues that have collaborated with me to display my artwork for the enjoyment of the general public, to be appreciated by both local and international visitors. It’s lovely to have their support and their space for hanging my paintings, giving an opportunity to enjoy my art for free and be accessible to everyone.

"There’s also an opportunity for visitors to spend time exploring the venues, to maybe sit down for a cuppa and a chat with the business owners, enjoy some tasty food or even a good old pint and a well deserved tasty wee whiskey!”

The locations included on Kathryn Callaghan’s Northern Ireland Art Trail and the venues hosting the paintings are: Ballintoy Harbour, hosted in Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy; Bangor Pier, hosted in The Guillemot Café, Bangor; Benone Strand and West Strand Portrush, hosted in Arcadia Portrush; Bloody Bridge, Newcastle, hosted in Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle; Causeway Rocks and White Rocks from Magheracross, hosted in The Bushmills Inn, Bushmills; The Glens of Antrim, hosted in Mary McBrides, Cushendun; The Mournes from Murlough, hosted in Buck’s Head Inn, Dundrum; and Strangford Village, hosted in The Lobster Pot, Strangford.