Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is hosting a display of textiles ‘arpilleras’ as part of the ‘Disruptive Women’ exhibition.

The Arts Centre is delighted to partner with Conflict Textiles and Fundació Ateneu Sant Roc to host their second co-curated exhibition Mujeres Disruptivas / Disruptive Women.

The free exhibition draws together many threads of connection and marks the 15th anniversary of Conflict Textiles’ first showcase in 2008 (The Politics of Chilean Arpilleras).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who attended the recent opening event, said: “As we look ahead to International Women’s Day, it is very fitting that this exhibition is now open at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace joins members of the public who enjoyed Flowerfield's new free exhibition Mujeres Disruptivas / Disruptive Women on display until August 5

“The arpilleras on display are embroidered pieces of fabric, mounted on hessian that are connected by the theme of women’s resistance. It’s an important and thought provoking collection so please call in to the Arts Centre to view and enjoy them for yourself.”

All of the pieces will introduce the viewer to disruptive women worldwide: women who have pushed the boundaries of societal expectations of women; women who have broken the mould; women who have challenged and denounced violence and human rights abuses; women who have supported each other in their demands for justice and fairness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Above all, this exhibition encourages us to consider our pre-conceived ideas of disruption.

More information about the exhibition can be found at https://www.flowerfield.org/