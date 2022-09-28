Exhibition by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist at Flowerfield

‘Reflection’ brings together unforgettable photographs from his extensive body of work documenting people and places.

From the refugee crisis in Rohingya, conflict in Kashmir and monks in Bhutan, to images of his home here in Northern Ireland, the collection gives a real insight into Cathal’s varied career and experiences.

Currently based in the Glens of Antrim, he has travelled extensively and has covered stories of international significance in his role as chief photographer for Reuters in India and Europe.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Shauna McNeilly Arts & Cultural Facilities Officer, Bronagh Rooney, Cathal’s son Dara and photojournalist Cathal McNaughton pictured at the opening of his new exhibition, Reflection, at Flowerfield Arts Centre

This exhibition will take you on a journey through a series of thought-provoking images, telling the stories behind each one.

Speaking at the exhibition launch, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was so personally impressed and moved by the striking and thought-provoking scenes Cathal has captured. This body of work provides us with a fascinating insight into people and places we would otherwise not encounter. We cannot overestimate the power of art and culture to educate, inspire and connect us to different cultures and human experiences across the world.”

Alongside the exhibition, Cathal will host a free Artist’s Talks which is open to all on Saturday, October 8 at 2pm, while a talk for schools will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 11am. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to book via the website www.flowerfield.org or ring 028 7083 1400.