Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is excited to announce a new textile project this summer and they are looking for help from the community.

Woven Hug is an innovative participatory project that will provide residents of the Causeway Coast and Glens area with the opportunity to reunite, reconnect and reflect following the pandemic.

This unique project, initially delivered in Monterrey, Mexico during spring 2022 sees talented artists Tere Chad and Cordelia Rizzo join Flowerfield for a summer residency and the team are thrilled to welcome them for this second iteration of Woven Hug.

Employing the practice of arpillera, also known as burlap techniques, the project aims to craft a large textile piece, symbolising an embrace. Using recycled materials, it will promote sustainability in response to fast fashion's damaging impact on the environment.

This project will be a real community effort and residents can participate in two ways - by either donating fabric to Flowerfield by June 19 or by joining one of the free workshops to help design and embroider embellishments that will be attached to an outdoor sculpture.

The finished piece will be two arms extending from the first-floor façade of Flowerfield Arts Centre and will be displayed through the summer months meaning visitors will be greeted with a welcoming embrace as they enter through reception.

From June 19 until July 5, Flowerfield will be running free textile workshops for local community groups. For more information on how your community group can get involved, please get in touch with [email protected]

Saturday, June 24 and July 1 will see drop-in sessions for the public. These sessions are free but must be booked in advance at flowerfield.org

Students, creatives, textile artists, fashion designers, or anyone skilled in embroidery or sewing can volunteer time to support Tere and Cordelia in facilitating these workshops. Get in touch with [email protected] to sign up, or to find out more.

There will be panel talk on Thursday, June 29 reflecting our textile heritage and its political impact and Flowerfield invites everyone to join them for the official launch of the final ‘hug’ on Thursday, July 6.