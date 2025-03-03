A new exhibition of photography will be launched at Portstewart’s Flowerfield Arts Centre on International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 8.

‘The Way I See It’ will showcase 26 unique photographic perspectives of life, captured by 26 equally unique women.

Participants were invited to use their mobile phones to capture a single image that reflects their personal viewpoint. Some chose to edit their photographs, while others submitted them untouched. Each image offers a deeply personal insight into life as seen through the eyes of these women.

Kate Harrison Coates, Head of Service Causeway & Mid Ulster Women’s Aid said: “International Women’s Day is dedicated to the advancement of women and the promotion of equality for women everywhere.

“We are privileged to have so many women contribute to this exhibition and share their visual experiences and creativity with us.”

The launch will take place at 12 noon on Saturday when speakers from Causeway & Mid Ulster Women’s Aid will be joined by renowned poet and writer Anne McMaster.