Ground-breaking horror film 'Nosferatu' to be screened in Coleraine theatre with new live score
Nosferatu (1922) is arguably the film that gave birth to the horror genre. Notable as the first cinematic interpretation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, its combination of expressionistic acting and unforgettable images render it just as powerful and unsettling today as when it first thrilled cinema goers.
The mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Green is a musician and composer based in Coventry. Largely self-taught, he’s worked in a variety of musical genres including folk, theatre and early music. He’s a regular musician at Shakespeare’s Globe and was also one of the musicians on BBC’s Poldark, appearing in series 1 and 2.
Chris was commissioned by English Heritage to compose a new score for a live outdoor screening of Nosferatu at Dracula’s spiritual home of Whitby Abbey. The music is a haunting blend of electronic and acoustic instruments performed by the composer and combined with FW Murnau’s iconic images makes for a genuinely remarkable and unique cinematic experience.
Experience Chris perform the score live alongside a screening of Nosferatu at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on Thursday, October 5, at 8pm.
Tickets, priced at £11, are on sale now online from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by contacting the Riverside Theatre box office on 028 7012 3123.