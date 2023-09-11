Are you a fan of the horror film genre? Then you won’t want to miss this very special event at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre which celebrates the move that started it all...

Chris Green’s new score was commissioned by English Heritage for a live outdoor screening of the film at Dracula’s spiritual home of Whitby Abbey. Credit Chris Green

Nosferatu (1922) is arguably the film that gave birth to the horror genre. Notable as the first cinematic interpretation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, its combination of expressionistic acting and unforgettable images render it just as powerful and unsettling today as when it first thrilled cinema goers.

The mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Green is a musician and composer based in Coventry. Largely self-taught, he’s worked in a variety of musical genres including folk, theatre and early music. He’s a regular musician at Shakespeare’s Globe and was also one of the musicians on BBC’s Poldark, appearing in series 1 and 2.

Chris was commissioned by English Heritage to compose a new score for a live outdoor screening of Nosferatu at Dracula’s spiritual home of Whitby Abbey. The music is a haunting blend of electronic and acoustic instruments performed by the composer and combined with FW Murnau’s iconic images makes for a genuinely remarkable and unique cinematic experience.

Experience Chris perform the score live alongside a screening of Nosferatu at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on Thursday, October 5, at 8pm.