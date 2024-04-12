Hillsborough Castle announces major re-hang of Irish art in the State Drawing Room

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

33 new works of art are now on view in a veritable who’s who of Irish art that has been made possible by collaborations with a variety of lenders, including Crawford Art Gallery in Cork who have loaned 14 artworks, marking the castle’s largest ever loan from the Republic of Ireland.

Historic Royal Palaces is also delighted to announce the acquisition of a Thomas Lawrence portrait of Lord Marcus Hill and 51 miniature portraits of the Hill and Sandys families – known as the Ombersley Miniatures – generously gifted by the Sandys Trust, a charity seeking to further the varied charitable interests of the late Lord and Lady Sandys. Lord Sandys was a descendent of the Hill family, who built the castle in the 18th century. This summer, eight of the Ombersley Miniatures will go on display in the State Ante Room while the remaining 43 are conserved by an expert team.

David Orr, Castle and Collections Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said: “The State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle is a haven of Irish art, a celebration of our magnificent land and seascapes right through to incredible royal portraits by Irish artists.

A painted portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, painted by artist Gareth Reid. The painting is included in the new re-hang of Irish Art in the State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Pic credit: Brian Morrison

"We are hugely proud of this new collection, and excited to work with a significant range of lenders, including our largest ever from the Republic of Ireland from Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

“We are also incredibly grateful to the Sandys Trust for their donation of a much-valued painting of Lord Marcus Hill to the collection on view in the State Dining Room, bringing the first ever portrait of the former resident to the Castle.

"Meanwhile, the first eight of 51 miniature portraits will enable us to tell even more stories about the Hill family and the history that has developed within the walls of Hillsborough Castle over the past 250 years.”

The State Drawing Room’s celebration of Irish art includes works by some of the most significant Irish artists of the 20th century, several of whom were from Northern Ireland. Crawford Art Gallery’s loan will see pieces from Paul Henry, Colin Middleton and John Luke hanging alongside works from such names as William Conor, Nano Reid and Norah McGuinness. Later in April, the gallery will add two further pieces – Off the Donegal Coast by Jack B. Yeats and The Dressmaker by Margaret Clarke – to this significant re-hang

These works will appear alongside a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Colin Davidson and a portrait of His Majesty the King by Gareth Reid.

The new re-hang also includes local artist Emma Spence’s new and unseen painting Late Summer on Yew Tree Walk (2024), which depicts a scene from Hillsborough’s gardens, with the Castle peeking out in the distance.