Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised an art tour of Larne in association with Larne Renovation Generation.

Taking place this Saturday, August 5 from 11am-12pm, the walking tour will be led by Andy King from the community group.

The free event will start at Larne Market Yard and will showcase the wealth of public art in the town, as well as explaining the stories behind them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne Renovation Generation has been the driving force behind several efforts to establish an outdoor art gallery in the town.

Some of the artworks in Larne town centre, including murals of Richard Hayward, Valerie Hobson, and an Irish festival dancer. Photos: Larne Renovation Generation/Google maps

In the past number of years, murals and artworks of Richard Hayward, Henry McNeill and Valerie Hobson have made colourful additions to the streets.

In 2021, a mural on the gable wall of the Silver Lounge café on Main Street was added to celebrate the tradition of Irish festival dancing.

To book a spot on the tour, visit the event page here.

Meanwhile, MEABC has begun recruiting for its next tour guide training programme, which aims to enable enthusiastic locals from across the borough to become qualified tour guides in a drive to boost visitors to the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council has teamed up with Northern Regional College to deliver the OCN NI Level 2 Award in Tour Guiding (QCF) qualification, designed to provide the learner with skills in the travel and tourism industry.

The free training course will run for eight sessions, commencing Monday, September 11 in The Braid Museum & Arts Centre in Ballymena, and finishing on Monday, November 6.

The deadline for return of completed applications is 5pm on Monday, August 14.