Limavady Art Group unveils their free winter gallery exhibition - a celebration of their creativity

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is hosting an exciting new exhibition by members of the local Limavady Art Group.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured alongside members of Limavady Art Group and friends who attended the opening of their Winter Exhibition in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilThe Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured alongside members of Limavady Art Group and friends who attended the opening of their Winter Exhibition in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Free to visit and on display until Saturday, January 6, visitors will find a gallery presentation which showcases the exceptional art of this talented group.

The Winter Exhibition serves as a testament to the significant progress achieved by Limavady Art Group and shows their exceptional works of art, with visitors being offered the chance to purchase the pieces on display.

The members of this artistic collaboration meet weekly in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Visitors can expect to witness a rich tapestry of creativity as the group showcases a fantastically diverse range of art that is also available to purchase, which would make an excellent and unique Christmas gift for any art lover.

For more information on this exciting free exhibition, including gallery opening times visit Roevalleyarts.com or call 028 7776 60650.