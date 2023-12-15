Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is hosting an exciting new exhibition by members of the local Limavady Art Group.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured alongside members of Limavady Art Group and friends who attended the opening of their Winter Exhibition in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Free to visit and on display until Saturday, January 6, visitors will find a gallery presentation which showcases the exceptional art of this talented group.

The Winter Exhibition serves as a testament to the significant progress achieved by Limavady Art Group and shows their exceptional works of art, with visitors being offered the chance to purchase the pieces on display.

