This will be the first art exhibition to be held at the iconic Ebrington Square venue and will run from Friday, February 1 – Sunday, February 4. Well-known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of Northern Ireland’s landscapes and landmarks, Adrian Margey’s latest collection will place a focus on the North West. Londonderry’s landmarks, the rugged beauty of Donegal and the charm of the Causeway Coast have inspired this new body of work.

“I am over the moon to be exhibiting my work at The Ebrington Hotel. I feel it is fitting that this new body of work is being staged in a key piece of tourism infrastructure that links the Causeway Coast and Donegal,” enthused Margey.

“Sitting at one end of the Peace Bridge, I have taken great inspiration from the views of the city from Ebrington. I also appreciate the significance of the hotel for the city’s regeneration and am very excited to welcome local visitors to the show,” he added.

Adrian Margey pictured with some of his work ahead of this weekend's exhibition at Ebrington. Credit Adrian Margey

Visitors to the weekend event should expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes. From vibrant representations of The Peace Bridge, Guildhall and Shipquay Street to dramatic portrayals of Inishowen, Errigal, Marble Hill, Downings, Glenveagh, Downhill, Portrush and Portstewart, this promises to be an exhibition of contrasts.

Margey’s work first shot to attention because of his bold and colourful style. He is now also recognised for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic colour palette. During lockdown, Margey became popular among school children across Northern Ireland as a result of his online home-schooling tutorials and he recently held his first USA exhibition in Washington DC.