Margey and Bjourson to stage joint Festive Sale of Art in Coleraine Town Hall
Margey’s dynamic portrayals of Northern Ireland’s landscape and landmarks, and his bold, colourful depictions of the North Coast in particular, have brought his work to prominence. Also featured in this exhibition will be his more impressionistic work that adopts a naturalistic colour palette and employs hand and finger painting techniques.
Bjourson’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience. Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the reason for and role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast.
The Exhibition runs Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 from 11am - 8pm and continues Sunday, December 3 from 11am – 6pm. Admission free, everyone welcome. Visit www.adrianmargey.com and www.evanabjoursonart.com or telephone their Portrush Studio on 07841593762 for more information.