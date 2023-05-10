Millennium Court is delighted to present the ‘Myth’ ceramic exhibition which conveys the topic of mental health from the participants perspectives.

This small exhibition will be showcased at Millennium Court for one week from Thursday May 11 until Friday May 19. These dates coincide with Mental Health Awareness week.

Millennium Court Arts Centre. INPT09-204.

A spokesperson said: “137 individual intricate ceramic pieces will be on display, which compassionately highlight the area of mental health as reflected by the participants of this project and their experiences. The aim of this project is to use the arts to help people to understand and celebrate our differences.”

This project was supported by ‘The Clear Project’ from the Public Health Agency. The exhibition viewing times are as follows: Monday to Thursday from 10am till 4pm, and