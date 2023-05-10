Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

'Myth' ceramic exhibition in Millennium Court Portadown showcases work by those with mental health issues

Millennium Court is delighted to present the ‘Myth’ ceramic exhibition which conveys the topic of mental health from the participants perspectives.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th May 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:06 BST

This small exhibition will be showcased at Millennium Court for one week from Thursday May 11 until Friday May 19. These dates coincide with Mental Health Awareness week.

-

Read More
Portadown choir Just Sing hang out with Take That, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith and ...
Millennium Court Arts Centre. INPT09-204.Millennium Court Arts Centre. INPT09-204.
Millennium Court Arts Centre. INPT09-204.
Most Popular

-

A spokesperson said: “137 individual intricate ceramic pieces will be on display, which compassionately highlight the area of mental health as reflected by the participants of this project and their experiences. The aim of this project is to use the arts to help people to understand and celebrate our differences.”

This project was supported by ‘The Clear Project’ from the Public Health Agency. The exhibition viewing times are as follows: Monday to Thursday from 10am till 4pm, and

Friday from 10am till 3:30pm. Please contact the centre to confirm the times of viewing availability. For more information, please contact: 02838350935 or email: [email protected]

Related topics:Mental Health Awareness