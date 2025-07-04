Northern Ireland Photographic Association’s annual print exhibition at Mid-Antrim Museum
The Northern Ireland Photographic Association’s annual print exhibition will be running until July 26 at Mid-Antrim Museum, The Braid, Ballymena.
The prestigious exhibition is made up of 80 monochrome and colour photographs that represent a diversity of both subject matter and style.
The museum is open Monday-Saturday (except public holidays) from 10am-4pm and admission is free.
Meanwhile, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland has issued a reminder that the new Small Grants Programme is open until July 18 for applications, with various artforms encouraged to apply.
