Published 4th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The Northern Ireland Photographic Association’s annual print exhibition will be running until July 26 at Mid-Antrim Museum, The Braid, Ballymena.

The prestigious exhibition is made up of 80 monochrome and colour photographs that represent a diversity of both subject matter and style.

The museum is open Monday-Saturday (except public holidays) from 10am-4pm and admission is free.

Meanwhile, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland has issued a reminder that the new Small Grants Programme is open until July 18 for applications, with various artforms encouraged to apply.

