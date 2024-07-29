Northern Irish comedian co-hosts first diversity and inclusion awards

By Leanne GouckContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:08 BST
Northern Irish comedian William Thompson took centre stage when he co-hosted the first-ever UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

The event, held on 25th July at the Waterside Campus, University of Northampton, celebrated outstanding contributions to diversity and inclusion.

Thompson, known for his sharp wit and engaging presence, co-hosted the ceremony alongside British singer-songwriter Misha B, who also treated the audience to a surprise performance. Their dynamic partnership added a vibrant touch to the evening's proceedings.

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards winners included:

William Thompson with Lydiah Igweh and Misha B at UnderOne 2024William Thompson with Lydiah Igweh and Misha B at UnderOne 2024
  • Global Inclusion Excellence Award: Petrofac
  • Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award: Ardonagh Advisory – Disability Colleague Community Group
  • DEI Innovation Award: Equal Measures UK
  • DEI Rising Star: Tomi Laguda, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
  • Inclusion in Sustainability: Too Good To Go
  • DEI Thought-Leader & Influencer Award: Flavilla Fongang, 3 Colours Rule Group
  • Diverse & Inclusive Company Culture Award: Pan MacMillan
  • Social Impact & Community Engagement Award: Jon Hering, Blackbullion
  • Creative Diversity Campaign: Media Zoo, Neurodiversity

Lydiah Igweh, the founder of UnderOne, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to recognise these remarkable individuals and organisations who have dedicated themselves to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces, communities, and society at large. While significant progress has been made, much work remains. By acknowledging these efforts and achievements, we pave the way for a more inclusive future."

The awards ceremony marked the culmination of the two-day UnderOne Festival, which gathered global DEI thought-leaders, business executives, and advocates passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards, visit: www.underonediversityinclusionawards.com.

The event was proudly sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery, Clyde & Co, and the Race Forward Podcast.

