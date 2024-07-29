Northern Irish comedian co-hosts first diversity and inclusion awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Irish comedian William Thompson took centre stage when he co-hosted the first-ever UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

The event, held on 25th July at the Waterside Campus, University of Northampton, celebrated outstanding contributions to diversity and inclusion.

Thompson, known for his sharp wit and engaging presence, co-hosted the ceremony alongside British singer-songwriter Misha B, who also treated the audience to a surprise performance. Their dynamic partnership added a vibrant touch to the evening's proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards winners included:

William Thompson with Lydiah Igweh and Misha B at UnderOne 2024

Global Inclusion Excellence Award: Petrofac

Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award: Ardonagh Advisory – Disability Colleague Community Group

DEI Innovation Award: Equal Measures UK

DEI Rising Star: Tomi Laguda, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

Inclusion in Sustainability: Too Good To Go

DEI Thought-Leader & Influencer Award: Flavilla Fongang, 3 Colours Rule Group

Diverse & Inclusive Company Culture Award: Pan MacMillan

Social Impact & Community Engagement Award: Jon Hering, Blackbullion

Creative Diversity Campaign: Media Zoo, Neurodiversity

Lydiah Igweh, the founder of UnderOne, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to recognise these remarkable individuals and organisations who have dedicated themselves to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces, communities, and society at large. While significant progress has been made, much work remains. By acknowledging these efforts and achievements, we pave the way for a more inclusive future."

The awards ceremony marked the culmination of the two-day UnderOne Festival, which gathered global DEI thought-leaders, business executives, and advocates passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards, visit: www.underonediversityinclusionawards.com.