Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Photographers in the frame as NIPA exhibition comes to Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is showcasing the stunning images captured by talented members of camera clubs from across the country as part of the Northern Ireland Photographic Association (NIPA) annual exhibition.

By Una Culkin
Published 10th May 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:56 BST

This exhibition, which is running until Saturday, May 27, features a total of 58 photographs, carefully selected from a whopping 301 entries by independent and distinguished photographers from The Irish Photographic Federation.

Visitors will have the chance to view stunning photographs that capture the essence of Northern Ireland’s landscapes, people, and culture. The subject matters are diverse, ranging from breath-taking landscapes to captivating portraits, thrilling sports shots to awe-inspiring architecture and nature scenes.

The photographs on display showcase the incredible talent and creativity of the region’s photographic community.

Most Popular
Rosemary Hughes - ‘Bobby and me’Rosemary Hughes - ‘Bobby and me’
Rosemary Hughes - ‘Bobby and me’

See the world through the eyes of these talented photographers and gain a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us.

Log onto roevalleyarts.com for venue opening hours and to find out more information.

Read More
Hezlett Primary School is bringing the beach to Castlerock Train Station
Related topics:Northern Ireland