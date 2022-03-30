Photography exhibition at Larne Museum and Arts Centre highlights town at 'work and play'

Shopping at Four Legged Friends.

The exhibition at Larne Museum & Arts Centre features 30 images captured by Paul McIlwaine and Grahame Morrison – both members of Larne Camera Club.

Paul explained how the idea for the exhibition – aptly entitled ‘Larne @ Work & Play’ – first came about in the autumn of 2019. “Grahame and I met several times over coffee to discuss how we could photographically capture the energy and buzz of the town and eventually hit on the idea of ‘work and play’.

“Through our collection of images, we have aimed to depict our view of the town and to highlight our truly resilient community, which continues to thrive even despite Covid-19 and the challenges of the last couple of years.

“The exhibition is dedicated to the people of Larne and comes at a time when we can look forward to a phased return to normality and many brighter times ahead.”

Grahame Morrison continued: “We are blessed with many independent businesses in Larne and we wanted this to come across in ‘Larne @ Work & Play’ by featuring a selection – all of whom have come through an extremely difficult trading period and are once again serving the people of our town.

“Sport also plays an important role for many in Larne and this, too, is reflected in the exhibition – with the passion and enthusiasm of both the participant and spectator clear for all to see.”

The exhibition is supported by host Larne Museum & Arts Centre, McFarlane’s Pharmacy, who printed the photographs and Trends Framing, who mounted the prints.

Grahame added: “This exhibition simply would not have been possible without the generous backing of these partners, who have given us so much encouragement and invested a great deal of energy and enthusiasm in helping us to bring our concept to life. We are extremely grateful for their support.”

‘Larne @ Work & Play’ will be on display at Larne Museum & Arts Centre on Victoria Road in the town from Monday, April 4 until Thursday, April 28.

Opening hours are Monday – Friday, 10.00am – 3.00pm, with lunchtime closing from 12.15pm – 12.45pm.