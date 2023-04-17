Portrush based artist Adrian Margey is preparing for his Spring Exhibition and Sale of Work at Galgorm Resort and Spa Ballymena this weekend (April 21-23).

Although there will be a strong focus on the landscapes of the Glens of Antrim and Causeway Coast, this one-man show will be diverse both in subject matter and in the styles

represented. From semi-abstract cityscapes to exuberant landscapes in bold, vibrant colour and expansive beach scenes using a naturalistic palette, this exhibition is sure to appeal to many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The variation in the size of work going on show is also striking, with extra-large canvases contrasting with much smaller works.

Adrian at Galgorm

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Four Seasons Suite at Galgorm Resort and Spa to showcase my latest collection of work,” said Margey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The body of work has been inspired in the main part by local landscape and landmarks. Visitors will see contemporary and traditional depictions of Slemish, Houston’s Mill Broughshane, Carnlough Harbour, Lurig, Cushendall and Glenariff Glen to name but a few. I will also be showing a good number of North Coast inspired pieces.

"Working out of my studio in Portrush, I often draw inspiration from my surroundings. Portrush Harbour, the Arcadia, Dunluce Castle, Giant’s Causeway, Ballintoy and Portstewart Strand are all represented in this exhibition,” enthused Margey.

The exhibition opens on the evening of Friday, April 21 from 6pm – 9pm and continues on Saturday April 22 from 11am – 8pm and finally on Sunday 23 from 11am – 6pm. Admission free. Everyone welcome. Visit www.adrianmargey.com or telephone Margey’s Portrush Studio on 07841593762 for full details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curfew Tower Cushendall