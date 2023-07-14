Ruairi Mooney, whose ‘Atlantic Collection’ is inspired by the stunning beauty of the north coast and the surrounding Atlantic shoreline, will hold his exhibition at Portstewart Golf Club on August 4-5.
The exhibition will showcase paintings which celebrate the connection to the local landscape and, in particular, Ruairi’s hometown of Portstewart.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be a large variety of work on display including limited edition prints of some contemporary landscape studies of the North Coast, Derry city and the Mournes.
Following on from the success of last year’s sell-out exhibition, Ruairi is happy to return to the Portstewart Golf Club venue to share his exciting new work: “I am delighted to share this new body of work. It really shows my progression as an artist and the exploration of my unique style.”
Opening times: 11am – 8pm. Admission free.