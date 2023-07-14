Register
Portstewart artist Ruairi Mooney to stage exhibition in Portstewart Golf Club

A Portstewart artist inspired by the north coast is to stage an exhibition overlooking the beautiful Portstewart Strand.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

Ruairi Mooney, whose ‘Atlantic Collection’ is inspired by the stunning beauty of the north coast and the surrounding Atlantic shoreline, will hold his exhibition at Portstewart Golf Club on August 4-5.

The exhibition will showcase paintings which celebrate the connection to the local landscape and, in particular, Ruairi’s hometown of Portstewart.

There will be a large variety of work on display including limited edition prints of some contemporary landscape studies of the North Coast, Derry city and the Mournes.

Ruairi Mooney, whose work is inspired by the stunning north coast, will be holding an exhibition of his work in a venue overlooking - appropriately enough - Portstewart Strand. Credit Ruairi MooneyRuairi Mooney, whose work is inspired by the stunning north coast, will be holding an exhibition of his work in a venue overlooking - appropriately enough - Portstewart Strand. Credit Ruairi Mooney
Following on from the success of last year’s sell-out exhibition, Ruairi is happy to return to the Portstewart Golf Club venue to share his exciting new work: “I am delighted to share this new body of work. It really shows my progression as an artist and the exploration of my unique style.”

Opening times: 11am – 8pm. Admission free.

